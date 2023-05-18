(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents stepped up in a big way for the "Stamp out Hunger" food drive.
The National Association of Letter Carriers held its food drive earlier this month for the first time in four years, and Shenandoah residents were encouraged to leave non-perishable items at their mailbox for the postal carriers to retrieve and deliver to local food pantries. According to Tracie Cunningham with the United States Postal Service, 812 pounds of food were collected in Shenandoah along with $510 in donations. While this may not be the time of year most people associate with giving to food pantries, Shenandoah Postmaster Judy Feighner says it’s critical now more than ever.
“This time of the year, a lot of people don’t think about donating to the food pantry,” said Feighner. ‘They think Christmas or Thanksgiving, but kids are getting out of school so free lunch and breakfast isn’t there anymore and this gives them a way to get food. Grandparents are raising children now, you have natural disasters, you have medical expenses that come up. This is big for our community right now.”
Shenandoah Postal Carrier Tom Martin and other postal workers see the food drive as an opportunity to give even more back to the community which they already serve.
“I think it plays a big part for all of us,” said Martin. “Maybe this is the only chance to really help the food pantry, and the food pantry does so much for the community that this is the least we can do to help them. It feels good to help the community.”
Feighner and Martin made their comments on a recent edition of the KMA "Morning Show."