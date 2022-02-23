Structure fire in Shenandoah

Shenandoah firefighters were at the scene of a structure fire in the 300 block of East Thomas Wednesday morning.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Schlater

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah firefighters braved freezing temperatures in battling a structure fire Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported in the 300 block of East Thomas Avenue. Further information regarding the fire is unavailable at this time.

