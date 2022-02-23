(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah firefighters braved freezing temperatures in battling a structure fire Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported in the 300 block of East Thomas Avenue. Further information regarding the fire is unavailable at this time.
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah firefighters braved freezing temperatures in battling a structure fire Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported in the 300 block of East Thomas Avenue. Further information regarding the fire is unavailable at this time.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.