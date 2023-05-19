(Shenandoah) -- This year's Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition is taking on a youthful tone.
Student teams from two KMAland districts are among those competing in this year's event July 21st-22nd, including the Grill Reapers--representing the Essex School District. Stephanie Sholes is the Essex district's child nutrition and food services director. Sholes says the district's administration asked students in the district's culinary class to compete.
"Dr. (Mike) Wells asked us to join," said Sholes. "I think it's a really good opportunity for the kids that we have in the class. And, some that we don't have the class usually are really excited about cooking."
Team members like Jersey Bowers look forward to the competition's learning experience.
"It's a great opportunity to learn more," said Bowers, "and to get, like, more experience in a way, learn more about what we want to cook, and what works better for different meats, and stuff like that."
Big Blue Barbecue represents Hamburg Charter High School. Amber Graham is the school's culinary arts instructor. Like the Essex contingent. Graham says Hamburg students were asked to participate.
"This is a brand new program at the Hamburg charter school," said Graham. "So, they thought we would be great contestants to get involved. I think we're going to have a mentor team to help us out, so that we can try our hand at winning."
Graham says ShenDig is just one part of the class' curricula.
"We do day-to-day classes, and learn basic skills, more advanced skills," she said. "We've done catering, we've done cupcake orders for the community. We've traveled in catering. We've done some fun events."
Up to 35 teams are expected to register for the two-day event in back of Shenandoah's Elks Lodge on Highway 59.