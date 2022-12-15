(Malvern) -- Students and staff in the East Mills School District had an unexpected one-day break earlier this week.
Classes were canceled in the district Tuesday because of mass absenteeism. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood says numerous kids were sick Monday--and the situation got worse as the day progressed.
"We had, I want to say, about 60 students at the elementary that were absent at the start of the day," said Hood. "By the end of the day, we had lost about 20 more. So, we evaluated the availability of staff to have school on Tuesday. Obviously, some of those folks were ill, as well. Some of their students--their own kids--got sick as well. So, we made a decision to cancel classes on Tuesday."
Hood says custodians deep-cleaned and disinfected the buildings during the one-day closure. Though about 70 students were still absent, classes resumed on Wednesday. Compounding staff sickness is the lack of adequate substitute teachers.
"We have a definite shortage of substitute teachers and support staff, as well," he said. "It makes it that much more difficult when you have an outbreak of some sickness, and you can get subs to start with, and it makes it even more difficult after that."
Hood says he appreciates the parents for their patience, and urges them to take precautions to avoid another unexpected interruption in the school schedule.
"Remember to wash you hands and cleaning things," said Hood. "If your student's not feeling well, please keep them home, so that we can get through this the best we can, and keep having school."
Though similar sickness waves were expected in the Sidney and South Page school districts--where Hood is also superintendent--he says it wasn't enough to cancel school. You can hear the full interview with Tim Hood here: