(Shenandoah) -- Students at Shenandoah high school are gearing up to egg houses in town, however not the way you might expect.
Shenandoah’s Business Professionals of America are helping those in town with the Easter holiday. This holiday event will serve as a fundraiser for the organization. Member Brenna Godfread explained what the organization is.
“We are a group that does anything business related. We do projects related to money management or how to get employees to get along better,” Godfread said. “We do anything from along those lines and perform those in front of judges to be graded.”
Plastic eggs filled with candy will be put out into yards of the participating homes on Saturday night before Easter morning by the Shenandoah BPA members. Eggs can be hidden based on age as well making it more difficult/easy based on age of child.
“It’s a blast and we have a lot of fun doing it,” Godfread said.
Homes can purchase eggs varying from 20-100 in number and price range of $15-45. To reserve a spot you can call the high school at 712-246-4727, call or text 712-215-0599, or email skillernl@shencsd.com. Reservations must be made before April 2nd. Godfread spoke on what these funds will be used for.
“We plan on going to Nationals in May, in Florida. We went two years ago in California and we just had an absolute blast,” Godfread said. “We are hoping to go this year but everything is a little unsure so we are keeping our fingers crossed. So it will help cover our project fees, the conference registration, travel, food, and also equipment as well.”
Brenna Godfread appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Thursday morning and to hear her full interview click below.