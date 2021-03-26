Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.