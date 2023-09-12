(Palmyra) -- Several students were injured in a school bus accident in Otoe County Tuesday morning.
The Nebraska State Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 2 about a mile east of Palmyra at around 7:35 a.m. A preliminary investigation determined that the bus was westbound on 2 when it slowed to turn onto a driveway, and was rear-ended by a westbound Ford F-150 pickup. The collision caused the bus to roll onto its side.
Patrol troopers along with Otoe County sheriff's deputies and rescue crews from Palmyra, Douglas, Syracuse and Nebraska City responded to the accident. All nine students aboard the bus--ranging in age from 5 to 14--were taken to Bryan Health Center's West Campus with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers were also transported with non-life threatening injuries.
The patrol's investigation into the crash is ongoing.