(Council Bluffs) -- Students in a variety of fine arts programs at Lewis Central High School are singing the praises of the district's new performing arts center.
Opened at the beginning of the school year in August, the nearly 34,000 square foot addition on the southwest corner of the high school offers seating for more than 1,100 people in the main auditorium and contains a smaller black box theater that seats up to 100 people for more intimate performances. Makenna Carpenter is a senior at Lewis Central who participates in a number of music and theater programs at the school. Carpenter says the new space has allowed those programs to reach new heights.
"There's just a lot of space for both the audience and the performers on stage," said Carpenter. "It really makes our performances really effective. It brings a lot of the art to life for performances and stuff like that."
The $15.75 million facility was paid for using revenues from the 1-cent SAVE sales tax. Prior to the new facility opening, students from the high school utilized the auditorium at Lewis Central Middle School, which was the old high school. Senior Eleanor Cooper-Ohm says the new center was badly needed.
"This space has been insanely helpful just for the amount of space it's given us," said Cooper-Ohm. "For each of my activities, we can now split up into smaller groups and use all of these different spaces we haven't had access to before like the black box theater and dressing rooms. It's not just about the auditorium. It's about the backstage area that gives kids the availability to practice more efficiently."
In addition to the two theaters, the center houses a green room, dressing rooms and storage for scenery, costumes and instruments. Carpenter says the center is in use every day in some form.
"Pretty much every day the Jazz Band uses the black box theater to practice," said Carpenter. "The Show Choir uses those spaces to practice at least once per week. Our choirs and bands use them several times per year for our huge performances. The theater department not only uses the theater and the black box, but we also use the new added-on scene shop that was a new addition along with the auditorium. It's been pretty nice."
In addition to the new space for music and theater, the center includes additional square footage for career and technical education classrooms. Carpenter and Cooper-Ohm were guests on the School Chatter segment on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear the full interview below.