(Johnston) -- Iowa farmers would take a hit financially if carbon pipeline projects are blocked in the state.
That's the conclusion of a second phase of a study examining the ramifications to Iowa's farm economy if the state prevents carbon capture and sequestration projects from moving forward. Results of the study released Monday indicated farm income in the state could drop by more than a billion dollars annually, and that corn leaving Iowa without added value would jump from 6% to 44% by the end of the decade. David Miller is chief economist with Decision Innovation Solutions, which conducted the study on behalf of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. Miller says the typical ethanol plant premium of 16 cents per bushel would disappear if CO2 pipeline projects are stopped. Moreover, he says exporting corn without the pipeline would mean residual costs of approximately $800,000 per year--or 35 cents per bushel.
"Beyond that 35 cents of statewide average, it's not equally distributed," said Miller. "Southwest Iowa would probably see a 10-cent drop in corn, but we could see up to a 70-cent drop in corn prices because of moving from a very positive basis to a negative basis."
Miller also says a lower basis would mean an 85% decrease in profits on corn production and a loss of $43,000 annually for a typical 1,000-acre farm split 50/50 between corn and soybeans.
"It's a combination of lost revenue and probably some additional cost," he said. "It's likely that that corn is going to have be stored longer, it will have to, again, travel much more distance in order to find an equitable market."
Tim Recker is a northeast Iowa corn grower. Recker says the curtailment of pipeline projects means increased expenses in transporting corn to other states.
"If we don't find favor in getting CO2 transported," said Recker, "I'm going to be shipping corn to my neighboring states, or I'm going to be putting a lot more corn on the river system, an 80-year-old lock and dam system, a rail system, or trucking it a lot farther than I do today. To me, that's going backwards in our industry, not forward."
Phase one of the study claimed that 75% of the state's ethanol production would contract or migrate out of the state if carbon pipeline projects are curtailed, leading many plants to shut down. Discussion continues in the Iowa Legislature regarding possible regulations against eminent domain usage in acquiring land for proposed pipeline projects.