(Essex) -- Essex is looking at major upgrades to the city's water system.
Blake Birkel, project engineer for JEO Consulting Group, outlined $2.9 million in proposed improvements during a presentation at Wednesday night's Essex City Council meeting. Birkel discussed the results of a comprehensive study of the city's existing water systems. Among other things, Birkel says the city's two water wells are active, but aging.
"You have two wells that are both active," said Birkel. "They kind of alternate for the guys. One was drilled in 1982, the other was in 1997. So, you're talking 39 and 24 years old. A typical well lasts somewhere between 35 and 45 years old. One of those wells is getting into that useful life range. The other one should have another 20 years of useful life on it."
Except for some recommended chemical storage improvements, Birkel says the city's water plant is in good shape. However, he says the city must address issues with its 94-year-old water tower. Rehabilitation of the existing tower, alone, is estimated between $600,000-to-$700,000. Birkel says another option is building a new tower.
"A new tower of a similar size in a close proximity up there won't fit on the curb footprint," he said, "so, we would have to find a parcel on the outskirts of town maybe up there. That's closer to what we estimated--almost $1.4 million for a new tower. But, that's sitting where we're at. I hope that's conservative, but that's what we've seen for that size of tower."
Another issue involves the city's antiquated and undersized water mains.
"The mains are really the same age as your tower," said Birkel. "They're working fine, but they're all undersized. Eighty-seven percent of them are four inch or smaller. The minimum size of a water main now is six inches. Same thing with the chemical storage, we're not going to come in and say, 'your whole system is undersized, you've got to upsize it.' But, really, to get true fire flow, and to bring it up to curb standards, you would upsize that stuff to six inches."
Birkel says replacing the entire water main network would cost up to $4 million. Instead, he recommends a "backbone" project, consisting of installing larger mains along Nebraska Avenue and Motley Street, estimated at about a million dollars. Also recommended is the replacement of the city's 20-year-old water meters.
Possible funding sources include Community Development Block Grant, or USDA grant funding. Another option is a USDA Rural Development loan. An increase in residents' water bills is also possible. Council members approved the application for an interim loan for $30,000 from the state's Revolving Loan Fund for the water study. A USDA grant of the same amount would then allow the city to pay off the loan. More discussion is expected at future council meetings.