(Cape Canaveral) -- It's a homecoming of sorts for one of KMAland's space explorers.
Beaconsfield, Iowa native Dr. Peggy Whitson returned to space Sunday afternoon following the successful launch of Axiom 2 from the Kennedy Space Center.
Flying aboard a SpaceX crew dragon capsule, and boosted by a Falcon 9 rocket, Whitson and three crew members lifted off at 4:37 p.m. CDT for a private space mission aboard the International Space Station. A-X 2 is expected to dock with the ISS at around 8:30 a.m. central time Monday to begin a 10-day mission of scientific experiments. It's the fourth space mission for Whitson, and the third in a different space vehicle. In a press conference a few days before launch, Whitson says the crew dragon is more user friendly than the Space Shuttle or the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.
"The data and the procedures are integrated," said Whitson. "The displays are wonderful. It really helps the crew keep situation awareness to know what's going on. It does simplify some of the processes in the vehicle--which is great."
It's also the fourth stay aboard the space station for Whitson, who holds the U.S. record for most time spent in space by an astronaut with 665 days--and counting. Whitson says international cooperation is the ISS' legacy. She also recalled the challenge of assembling the station.
"I think some of the most challenging parts of the ISS were probably in the early stages," she said, "as we were building piece parts in all different countries, and combining them in space for the first time in some cases, most cases. And, actually having this engineering marvel work was pretty amazing to me."
Whitson says Axiom's ultimate goal is to assemble a private commercial space station.
"We want to have a commercial space station," said Whitson. "We plan to have the first module up in 2025, and that will expand our capability to do commercial space, and to have more and more people available, and have more and more different science and payloads from all over the world. So, we are using these missions to learn how to optimize for that future mission in space."
Joining Whitson aboard Axiom 2 are three other crew members: pilot John Shoffner and government-sponsored Saudi Arabian Astronauts Ali Alquarni and Rayyanah Barnawi.