(KMAland) -- U.S. Highway 34 travelers could notice some changes and updates in the coming years.
As calls for expanding the highway to four lanes across the state and with an anticipated $3.9 billion coming into the state for road, bridge, and airport improvements through the recently passed federal infrastructure bill, the Iowa Department of Transportation is anticipating some expansion to Highway 34. Transportation Planner Scott Suhr says while the department believes the highway already has four lanes in the appropriate areas, he adds they are considering upgrading the entire roadway to a super two highway.
"Which would provide turn lanes and (deceleration) lanes and acceleration lanes along U.S. 34," said Suhr. "The majority of our traffic along U.S. 34 at least in southwest Iowa occurs in Glenwood, Red Oak, and Creston--and those areas have four lanes through those facilities now."
Suhr says the DOT could add multiple features along certain portions of U.S. 34.
"In the hill areas you'll see like a (deceleration) lane for slower moving vehicles to move over, you'll also see like maybe some passing lanes towards the bottom of the hills," said Suhr. "You'll see maybe some turn lanes being added into urban areas, cities, or towns along the route. But that's basically the footprint of a 'super two' highway."
Additionally, Suhr says the "super two" roadway would be easier to maintain than a four-lane roadway and requires less right of way to be sought by the Iowa DOT.
"Obviously it takes less right of way to build a 'super two' and basically deals with the traffic movements that are currently there today," said Suhr. "You get into certain portions of U.S. 34 that there's not as much for traffic counts as there are in urban areas. So, all these things will be looked at."
However, Suhr says the potential project is still in the early phases, and the exact locations where expansion would take place are still uncertain.
The proposal also comes as a significant change is anticipated at the intersection with Highway 48 in Red Oak. Suhr says the project will include the installation of stoplights, reshaping the intersection, and repaving U.S. 34 through Red Oak.
"We're basically lining it up so it lines up better than it does today because it's got a bit of an offset to it," said Suhr. "We'll be doing that and then we'll replacing the pavement on U.S. 34 through Red Oak. Most of the time the highway will be open to traffic, (but) there will be periods of some of the staging where traffic will be shifted and there may be a short period of time where there is a detour."
Virtual meetings were held in late 2021 for residents to review the changes and provide feedback. Suhr says the comments were mostly positive, and construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.