(Atlantic)-- A suicide awareness walk will occur tomorrow night (9-29) in Atlantic at the Schildberg Recreation Area.
Brigham Hoegh, the Wellness Program Coordinator for the Iowa State Extension in Atlantic, joined the KMA Morning Show last Thursday to talk about the event.
"There's going to be a walk with lit candles and messages," Hoegh said. "There are going to be local resources available, different groups with information on mental health resources, suicide awareness resources. There are also going to be refreshments.
"What I'm looking forward to most is there's going to be a couple of different local speakers just talking about how suicide has touched their lives."
The event starts at 6:30 pm at the Rotary Shelter at the Schildberg Recreation Area in Atlantic. Hoegh says she hopes people will share their struggles with those in attendance.
"We also, those of us who are planning the event, are asking people to share their stories," Hoegh continued. "One of the things we've been talking about is how important it is to talk. The more we talk about struggles with mental health and mental illness, whether it's ourselves or those we love that we struggled with, the less alone we feel."
Participants of all ages are encouraged to attend the event and show support who have been impacted by suicide.
For more information, you can go to the website casshealth.org/suicideawarenessevent.