(Riverton) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are gearing up for a major upgrade at a popular waterfowl hunting area in southwest Iowa.
Construction crews are expected at the Riverton Wildlife Management Area early next month to begin work to replace an outlet and water control structure to the West Nishnabotna River. Matt Dollison is a wildlife biologist with the DNR who manages the Riverton WMA. Dollison says the construction project aims to address a growing problem with the outlet structure.
"The pump ditch, also known as Spring Creek, where we block the water, pump into it and use it to flood all of the cells on the north end of Riverton, that outlet to the West Nishnabotna River is blowing out," said Dollison. "The water is flowing around the tube there and it's going to blow out anytime."
Dollison says plans call for replacing the structure with a more modern approach.
"We were able to get funding through the North American Waterfowl Conservation Act and some other sources like Ducks Unlimited to help replace that outlet," said Dollison. "We're replacing the old, corrugated metal pipe tube and structure with a state-of-the-art concrete tube and water control structure. That construction is going to be starting here in May. If people see the road closed going through Riverton, that's what that's about. If they see the construction going on, that's what we're doing. It's exciting. It's a major for us. We're hoping to get it finished and done before we start pumping August 15th."
Dollison says crews have already begun drawing down the water held on the area as they do every spring. The 2,200-acre WMA is one of the most popular waterfowl hunting habitats in the area, as well as a haven for birdwatchers. Dollison made his comments on Outdoors in KMAland. You can hear the full program below.