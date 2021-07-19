(Tabor/Stanton) -- With the 2021-22 school year looming, area districts are busy wrapping up summer construction work and preparing for students' return this fall.
David Gute is superintendent in both the Fremont-Mills and Stanton school districts. At F-M, Gute says a lot of the construction work this summer has centered around replacing the air conditioning in the elementary portion of the building.
"We've finished up with an HVAC project that put a new cooling tower in the elementary wing," said Gute. "It seemed like every August when school was about to start, it was struggling to keep up, so we should have nice cool air for the students coming back to school this fall. We also completed a wall project on the north end of the elementary building. The surface of our bricks was starting to crack and fall off, so the school board did decide to replace a wall on the very north end of the elementary building."
At a school board meeting last week, Gute says the board held a discussion regarding the roof on the K-12 facility. He says parts of the roof are beginning to show their age.
"We have a number of sections of roof that will need to be replaced in the next five, six or seven years," said Gute. "We are trying to get a timeline put together and working with an architect to figure what our next steps are. Construction and material fees are increased right now, so we're trying to decide if we want to move forward with that right now or not."
Other summer projects at F-M included some minor concrete work outside. Overall, Gute says he would rate the district's facilities as "good-to-excellent."
"We always have things that we always have to make improvements on," said Gute. "The Fremont-Mills facility was built in different phases, so some of the older phases have roofs and things like that that need to be upgraded. Moving forward, we have different things we want to make improvements on, but top-to-bottom, it's in very good shape."
In Stanton, Gute says much of the summer work also focused on heating and cooling upgrades.
"They've also been doing some HVAC work in the main office area and they are also going to do some HVAC work on the oldest part of the building and some boilers throughout the building," said Gute.
Structurally, Gute says Stanton's buildings are all in good shape entering the school year. He says most of the improvements in that district will focus on technology, rather than construction.
"The building is in fine shape," said Gute. "We are looking at different things to make improvements with things like windows. The roof is in good shape at Stanton and on the exterior, everything is in good shape. We've got to keep looking at things on the inside like video boards and changing from smartboards to more touchscreen systems. So, there are some improvements, but facility-wise, I think we're in great shape."
The 2021-22 school year gets underway August 23rd in Stanton and August 24th at Fremont-Mills. Gute was a guest on KMA's Morning Line Program Monday morning. You can hear his full interview below.