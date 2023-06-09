(Avoca) -- Construction of AHSTW's massive building project is not taking the summer off.
Interior and exterior demolition work began at the district's pre-K-12 renovation and expansion project following the last day for classes late last month. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" here on KMA, AHSTW Superintendent Darin Jones says work is moving forward outside the building.
"On the outside of the building, they are beginning to do some removal of sidewalks," said Jones. "We've had our portable buildings removed. There are plans to move a transformer on the outside of our building. It's going to go out from the building to allow for new construction to come in. Those plans and demolition have been starting--so, that's a positive."
Inside the building, Jones says renovation work is moving efficiently.
"In our elementary section of the building, and in our pre-K-6 classrooms, we're getting new LED lighting," he said. "The LED lighting has been installed. One of our pods has been completed--it's moving into the 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade pod. A few of our hallways have been completed with that lighting upgrade. In addition to that, we've also had the group that works with our fire suppression system. They are in, and the dry piping is in in few of the pods, as well."
Jones says work is also underway on the high school's new music room. Voters in November, 2021 approved a $12.9 million bond issue for an expansion and renovation of the existing facility, including a CTE wing on the west side of the building, plus new industrial tech, FFA, and Family Consumer Science classrooms, plus new music and business rooms. Jones says the district was forced to rebid the project's various components earlier this year. However, he says the elementary wing renovations should be completed before the start of the new school year in August.
"The new addition to our building that will be on the west side is anticipated to have a mid-to-late January completion date," said Jones. "So, at that point in time, we'll be able to move some of our existing classrooms into that new addition, and then we'll start some work on the high school side of things by renovating those classrooms."
If all goes well, Jones says the entire project should be completed by August of next year. You can hear the full interview with Darin Jones here: