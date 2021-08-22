Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.