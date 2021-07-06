(Sidney) -- Construction work isn't taking a summer break in the Sidney School District.
Crews are working feverishly to complete projects at both the junior-senior high school and the elementary building in time for the new school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood says plans call for connecting the gymnatorium addition to the junior-senior high school complex this week.
"They've punched a hole through the former music room, for the hallway that will connect the new addition to the present facility," said Hood. "The concrete, hopefully, will be poured this week, and the building will be enclosed. The door frames are pretty close to being done. The new music room and stage area. They were putting in the new practice rooms at the end of the week last week."
Hood says crews are expediting renovation work at Sidney Elementary School. The superintendent describes the effort as a "summer slam."
"I think it was maybe a couple weeks ago, we had about 60 people working in there at one time," he said. "They are basically gutting that building to put in new HVAC, put new lights in throughout the building, and updating the electrical (system). In certain rooms, we've added on--putting new carpeting in some of them, and painting."
Hood says the renovations are changing the elementary facility's layout.
"We added new preschool rooms," said Hood, "then took the preschool rooms, made those into new kindergarten rooms, added bathrooms, a new office area, as well. Again, they are going as quickly as they can down there, and it is a busy place, as well."
With the exception of carpeting in some of the classrooms, Hood says the renovated elementary building should be ready in time for the 2021-22 school year. While the new CTE facility is all but completed, work at the high school will continue into the fall--including installation of the new gym floor.
"To put down the new gym floor, there's a curing process," said Hood, "so that the wood flood does not absorb the moisture in the concrete. I feel confident the CTE building will be pretty ready. We're not sure that the actual gym floor will be ready for the start of school just because of the curing process."
Voters approved a $10 million bond issue in November, 2019, making the construction projects possible. You can hear the full interview with Tim Hood here: