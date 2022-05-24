(Shenandoah) -- A variety of programs will be made available for Shenandoah students during the summer months.
Heading into the break, Shenandoah Community Schools is offering tutoring sessions and educational camps for kids. The activities provide students a chance to further learn about certain topics that interest them. On The School Chatter segment during the KMA "Morning Show," Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf points out some of the projects kids can take part in.
"Just a lot of different fun activities that they can do," said Burdorf. "Anywhere from doing stuff with physical activity, to playing with water, to building with LEGOs, to all sorts of different things that we offer in our middle school throughout the school year."
Burdorf mentions there will even be chances for students to partake in the robotics program. Along with getting to explore and play, Burdorf says the summer months can help get students back on track that may have fallen behind.
"Obviously, the tutoring stuff is very targeted to students' needs based on their yearly assessment," said Burdorf. "Just help the kids either stay up on their work, or catch up on some things they missed. Especially the last couple of years with Covid, we found that some students are behind a little bit."
The summer camps will be held in June and July from 8-11 a.m., and are free to attend. Bus routes are available for pick up and drop off. There will also be a free breakfast and lunch provided by the school. To enroll in the summer program, check out the Shenandoah PK-8 Facebook Page or call 712-246-2520. You can hear the full interview with Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf below.