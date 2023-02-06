(Ames) -- Plans for a carbon dioxide pipeline project across a good portion of Iowa have reached a significant milestone.
Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions say 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company. That represents 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed Midwest Express carbon pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. Jesse Harris is the company's public affairs director. Harris tells KMA News the milestone is a reflection that landowners see the project as a way to bolster the ethanol industry--and the rural economy.
"We have 12 ethanol plants here in the state of Iowa that are partners who have signed long-term agreements," said Harris. "Our project would allow these partners to sell their product at a premium in low carbon fuel markets like Canada, California, Oregon and Washington, and this is a significant economic opportunity for ethanol producers. I'll take it one step further, and say that the viability of the ethanol industry five, 10, 15, 20 years down the road is really dependent upon the ability to access these markets."
Green Plains' Shenandoah facility is among the ethanol plants connected to the proposed carbon capture project. This latest announcement comes as discussion over eminent domain restrictions continue in the Iowa Legislature. Harris says his company continues to monitor development at the Statehouse, and are talking to lawmakers and other stakeholders about the project.
"I think one of the things we want to underscore with legislators is that we feel like the regulatory process here in Iowa is working," he said. "The fact that we're at 67% of the route secured with voluntary easement agreements, I think it's a reflection that landowners really are embracing this project, and we've done so and accomplished that goal without using eminent domain right now."
Local residents concerned about the pipeline's safety continue to press for stricter regulations among individual counties. For example, Montgomery County's Board of Supervisors recently received a proposed pipeline ordinance and report from the county's planning and zoning commission. This follows the recent passage of pipeline regulations in Shelby County. Discussions on similar pipeline laws continue in Page County. Harris, however, maintains strict regulations on pipelines are already in place.
"There are 47,000 miles of pipelines that are already in active operation here in the state of Iowa," said Harris. "There's 3.3 million miles of pipeline that are in operation across the United States. We want to make sure these infrastructure projects that are so critical to our economy are allowed to move forward. All that we would ask is that we don't change the rules in the middle of the game. Again, especially because the fact we're at 2/3rds of the route secured I think shows that we're making significant progress, and that we are really working with landowners."
The Iowa Utilities Board has yet to set a hearing on the project's permit application, which Summit officials filed last year.