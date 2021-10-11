(Malvern) -- Residents and landowners in Mills County and throughout KMAland had their first opportunity to hear details and voice concerns on a proposed Carbon Dioxide pipeline.
Summit Carbon Solutions, in requirement by the Iowa Utilities Board, held a public hearing on their Carbon Express project consisting of a Carbon Dioxide pipeline carrying the product from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota to a storage facility in North Dakota. Summit Carbon Solutions' panel of representatives included Jake Ketzner, Jimmy Powell, and Jesse Harris.
During the question and answer portion of the hearing, one of the major concerns from landowners was the replacement of top soil after the construction of the pipeline. Powell says the company will make sure to bring the soil back to its original state, whether that means bringing in new soil or not.
"That's what the county inspector is going to verify," Powell said. "What we'll do is, we'll put the old top soil and if it's covered, we'll do that to protect it. But if we don't put in back 100%, that means we have to get equivalent top soil and bring it in and put it there."
Powell says the proposed pipeline would require 100 feet of "right of way," given to them by an easement from private landowners. 50 feet of which is permanent, and the other 50 feet is simply to place top soil on during construction.
The panel was also asked about the risks of a leak in the line, and Powell says the ramifications could depend on the context of the situation, such as if the pipeline would succumb to erosion in the ground.
"If it escapes the pipeline, it's colder, and essentially it wouldn't migrate very far, we're modeling it now to determine how far, but it wouldn't model very far because it's ice essentially," Powell said. "We also if your water well is permitted, we know where it is, and I don't want to sound like 'big brother' here, but anything that's publicly available, we got it, and that's what we use to propose the pipeline."
However, Powell also said it would depend on the dispersion should someone go digging up the land and strike the line.
Powell says the Carbon Dioxide is compressed into a gas like, but also liquid like state during the capturing process and through the pipeline, but has more properties of a liquid hence the need for the I-U-B to oversee the permit process.
One resident of Montgomery County present at the meeting, specified he had zero interest in having the line run through his property, and Ketzner took the opportunity to explain why the company has a wider "notice corridor" of 300 feet.
"So, that's why we have such a wide notice corridor, is so we can try to then route it off your land and onto a neighbors land," Ketzner said. "Those are all specific conversations that have to be had and that's how the process begins."
Currently, the proposed pipeline would not run through Mills County, but a portion of the county falls into the "notice corridor," should Summit Carbon need to redirect into the county.
Also present at the meeting was Jan Norris, a resident of Montgomery County, who spoke of an ammonia leak in a pipeline that occurred in Nebraska, and cited her concerns with this new pipeline in Iowa.
"A man in Nebraska, who only just drove through the vapors of the Ammonia leak, dropped dead, and we knew him personally, and it was a really sad deal, and I just don't want that to happen to my neighbors and my family," Norris said. "A two hour meeting is really not enough time for us to be informed enough to make a decision before signing an easement. I urge everyone here to not succumb to the land agent's pressure to sign an easement."
However, Ketzner distanced their project from others that have resulted in poor experiences due to their pipeline carrying pure Carbon Dioxide which is not combustible on its own, and also noted landowners did not need to make a decision that day on an easement.
More public landowner meetings are scheduled throughout KMAland later this week including meetings in Page County at the Shenandoah Public Library at noon on Thursday, and Montgomery County at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Montgomery County Ag Society Gold Building in Red Oak.