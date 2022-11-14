(Ames) -- Progress is reported in the efforts to secure easements for a proposed carbon sequestration project in KMAland.
Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions recently announced that nearly 2,100 landowners have signed approximately 3,400 easement agreements for the proposed Midwest Express C02 pipeline project. The easements cover more than 1,000 miles across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota--the five-state region included in the project. Jesse Harris is the company's public affairs director. Harris recently told KMA News the company has now secured agreements for more than half of the proposed pipeline route.
"I think it's a reflection of the fact that the ethanol industry, I think, is widely believed to be one of the most critical industries in the state of Iowa," said Harris. "This project was created and initiated specifically to open up new economic opportunities. The 32 ethanol plants that we're partnering with will be able to sell their product at a premium in a growing number of states and countries that have low carbon fuel standards. So Canada, California, Oregon, Washington, they all pay more for low carbon fuels. So, this really gives the ethanol industry a significant advantage moving forward."
Green Plains in Shenandoah is among the ethanol plants involved with the project. Overall, Harris says the company is encouraged with where the easement process is at today.
"Here at the beginning of November, " he said, "having 3,400 easement agreements shows I think we're on track with our project and our goals to be in construction by 2023, and be in operation by 2024.
"You know, we recognize that we continue to negotiate with other landowners, and we're making progress every day with that. So, our goal and our hope is to be at 100%, and be able to advance this project moving forward, but also understand that there's a lot of negotiations, lot of conversations with landowners that need to take place," Harris added.
With approximately 706 miles of pipeline slated for western Iowa, the project still faces many hurdles. Earlier this month, the Shelby County Board of Supervisors approved regulations for pipeline projects, such as separation distances between the proposed pipeline and homes and other community buildings. Harris, however, says state law supersedes any local ordinances, and that the Iowa Utilities Board will have the ultimate authority the pipeline project's fate.
"It's important to recognize there's 47,500 miles of pipelines here in Iowa, alone, that are in active operation," said Harris. "There are a lot of pipelines here, and with pipelines projects like this, they help the economy move forward, they help the economy operate. It's important that we have a consistent, and that has been the rule of the Iowa Utilities Board in the past, and should be as we move forward. So, we'll see where this goes."
Company officials say easements have been secured with about 61% of affected landowners in Montgomery County, where the county's board of supervisors recently commissioned Ahlers and Cooney's services in legal matters associated with the project. Summit Carbon Solution officials are expected to give an update to the supervisors at its regular meeting Tuesday morning at 8:30.