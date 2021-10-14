(Red Oak) – Montgomery County’s stake in a carbon dioxide pipeline was discussed at the latest area landowner meeting in Red Oak.
Representatives from Summit Carbon Solutions fielded questions from Montgomery County residents at a 6 p.m. landowner meeting Thursday, in regards to their proposed Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, 18 miles of which would run through Montgomery County. The county meeting is one of several the Iowa Utilities Board requires the pipeline company to hold in affected counties. During the question and answer portion, Allison Adams of Red Oak, who has worked in the ethanol industry, questioned whether the company had taken into consideration their own carbon emissions during the construction and operation of their project.
“So when you say 12 million tons a year, you’re saying that’s already taken out your part as far as what it takes to produce the pipeline, or how much carbon you’re emitting during construction, or is that the gross number,” Adams said.
Jimmy Powell, chief operating officer of Summit Carbon Solutions, says while carbon emissions will exist due to construction equipment, they intend to seek power for the sequestration process from off the power grid.
“Our best case is to use power off the grid for our capture equipment at each ethanol plant, and we’re also looking at renewable sources of energy instead of using the grid, but worst case it takes into consideration of that usage as well, and that’s where all that is rolled into that 30 point reduction,” Powell said. “Let’s say we use solar or wind at an ethanol plant to power our equipment rather than pulling it off the grid, that reduces that Carbon Intensity by another five or six points.”
Carbon Intensity Reduction Scores, are the measurement Summit Carbon Solutions is hoping to reduce to zero by the end of 2030 for participating ethanol plants.
James Norris of Red Oak questioned what else could possibly run through the pipeline should Summit no longer have a purpose for the line. However, Jake Ketzner, Summit’s vice president of government and public affairs, says the permit is specific to carbon dioxide.
“So our permit through the Iowa Utility Board would be specific to pure carbon,” Ketzner said. “So if, very hypothetically, 20 years from now someone else decides they want to put something else through that, that would have to go back to the I-U-B for approval and go through that process again, is my understanding.”
Also present were multiple members of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, including Randy Cooper who is a landowner and farmer in Montgomery County. Cooper pointed to the significance of ethanol plants to Iowa’s farm economy and what would happen if these plants went away due to carbon emissions.
“If we lose our ethanol plants, what will corn be, any of you farmers,” Cooper said. “You know I started farming in 1977, and land was probably like $1,500, corn was a $1.80, and the interest rate went to 18%. Can we go back to $2 a bushel corn? What’s a new combine cost today, what’s a new tractor, what’s a land drain? We could not operate with $2 corn, and I think we have to have the ethanol plants as long as we can.”
The final landowner meeting takes place in Page County on October 22nd at the Shenandoah Public Library at noon. Summit will then be required to wait 30 days following that meeting, before formally submitting a permit to the Iowa Utilities Board for project approval.