(Fort Dodge) -- It's Summit Carbon Solution's turn to state its case for a proposed carbon pipeline project across a major portion of western Iowa.
At least 15 witnesses representing Summit are expected to testify in the third week of the Iowa Utilities Board's continuing evidentiary hearing on the company's application to construct around 700 miles of CO2 pipeline across the state--including counties in KMAland. During Tuesday's testimony, Summit Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Powell faced intense cross examination from Omaha attorney Brian Jorde, representing landowners opposed to the pipeline project. After Powell confirmed that the project's purpose was to generate a profit for Summit, Jorde asked who benefits from the pipeline.
"If we're doing a balancing analysis between your proposed project--which you just admitted is for the profit of applicant," asked Jorde, "you would agree that, in effect, the tie should go to the runner here, which would be the Iowans that are opposed to this project?"
"I think the benefits are for more than just Summit Carbon," Powell replied. "The benefits are to the ethanol plants, their workers, and the farmers who supply corn to those ethanol plants. It's the profitability of the ethanol plants that's at play here, as well, as their contribution to the economies in their counties and communities."
During his testimony, Powell disclosed Summit has secured approximately 73% of the easements necessary to construct the pipeline. Jorde asked Powell whether the company mentioned the possible of eminent domain in letters sent to prospective landowners in an effort to scare them into signing an easement. Powell replied Summit currently has no eminent domain powers.
"It's my recollection that the IUB process is prescriptive as to what has to be included in those notifications to landowners," he said.
"Why did you sue Iowa landowners for survey access, just to dismiss those cases?" asked Jorde.
"We have to have access to properties to survey, and the process within Iowa allows us to do that with 10-day notification," Powell replied."
Jorde also questioned why Summit declined to utilize CO2 dispersion or plume modeling in developing the pipeline's route. Powell responded that it's not used for routing purposes.
"You know that PHMSA requires any operator--and in this case, Summit--to perform dispersion modeling to determine what impact your route or pipeline operation would have on a high consequence area--and that's what we've done. We take that dispersion modeling, we take the outputs, and we put them in a risk assessment. That determines the probability and potential severity of any impact."
Powell added that of the 686 miles of pipeline proposed in Iowa, there's about 1.13 miles of direct impact to high consequence areas in a worse-case release scenario, or .002%. Jorde then questioned why Summit fails to provide dispersion modeling information to Iowa residents potentially impacted by the pipeline, but presented the information to the South Dakota Public Service Commission. Powell responded that PHMSA recommends outcome and risk assessment information should be protected and not provided to the public.
"The federal government thinks it's a bad idea to release that," said Powell. "And, if you're going to build a home, you may be able to do without a blueprint. but you could probably do a better job with a blueprint. So, PHMSA and the federal government don't think it's a good idea to release that information, and someone with criminal intent to use to impact public safety."
Powell added Summit provided dispersion information to the South Dakota PSC "in confidence," and would also give that same information to the IUB under the same circumstances if requested. Testimony from Summit witnesses is expected to continue through the week.