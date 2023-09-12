(Fort Dodge) -- Developments in nearby states are impacting testimony in the Iowa Utilities Board's continuing pipeline hearing.
Micah Rorie, vice president of land and rights of way with Summit Carbon Solutions, was the latest in a series of company officials taking the witness stand at the IUB's evidentiary hearing concerning Summit's permit application for the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Storm Lake attorney John Murray represents landowners opposed to constructing the pipeline through a 700-mile path across western Iowa. During cross examination Tuesday morning, Murray quizzed Rorie about the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission's rejection Monday of a similar application for the project.
"We know that not only has North Dakota denied this permit," said Murray, "but now we learned over the weekend--or at least yesterday (Monday) that South Dakota has not granted its permit to Summit, correct?"
"Not yet, yes," replied Rorie.
"Then, you can affirm that the denial occurred yesterday, is that correct?" asked Murray.
"It's my understanding," Rorie replied.
Murray asked Rorie how the company knows that the South Dakota commission will eventually approve Summit's application.
"Well, we know what kind of traction we've made in South Dakota," said Rorie. "We understanding the rules tied to that, and we're confident in our ability to obtain a permit in South Dakota. As far what we know, I don't know if there's any guarantee."
"So, isn't it possible that South Dakota won't grant Summit a permit--isn't that a posibility?" asked Murray.
"I don't like to think that way, but I guess it's a possibility," said Rorie.
Rorie acknowledged that there's also no guarantee North Dakota's PSC will okay the company's amended application. Summit plans to construct pipelines channeling carbon dioxide from participating ethanol plants--including Shenandoah's Green Plains plant--to an underground carbon sequestration unit in North Dakota. Given the application rejections in North and South Dakota, Murray asked Rorie whether Summit was building "a pipeline to nowhwere."
"I don't see it that way," said Rorie. "I don't think about how things are going in other states as it relates to what we need to get done in Iowa. Yes, if we built a pipeline that doesn't have a terminus, then I guess that would be a pipeline to nowhere. But, that's not the way I see it. The way I see it is the time we're spending this morning is to seek a permit in Iowa, and make sure we accomplish all of the criteria to do so."
Rorie's testimony was a carryover from Friday. More witnesses representing Summit were scheduled today (Tuesday). Witnesses slated the rest of the week include those representing the Office of Consumer Advocate, the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter, and eight Iowa counties: Shelby, Kossuth, Emmet, Dickinson, Franklin, Woodbury, Wright and Hardin.