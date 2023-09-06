(Fort Dodge) -- Summit Carbon Solutions officials continue to face a barrage of questions concerning a proposed carbon sequestration project.
James Pirolli, the company's chief commercial officer, was among those testifying on behalf of Summit Wednesday before the Iowa Utilities Board. IUB members launched an evidentiary hearing two weeks ago concerning the company's application for construction of the Midwest Express CO2 pipeline across the western portion of the state. Brian Jorde, an attorney representing property owners opposed to the project, questioned Pirolli on whether Section 45Q tax credits the company stands to receive under the Inflation Reduction Act will remain intact in the future. While saying there's no assurances regarding Section 45Q's future availability, Pirolli says there's no history of such benefits going away.
"There is a history of these types of tax credits, once they're in place, not being rescinded while they're underway," said Pirolli. "So from that standpoint, there is good certainty around that. With the history of the 45Q tax credit, it's been bipartisan. Several administrations in a row have increased, and enhanced and further solidified that program. So, there seems to be a lot of support for it."
When asked whether Summit is willing to share Section 45Q benefits with landowners hosting the pipeline, Pirolli replied, "yes." He added easement payments reflect a significant portion of future revenues.
"When we look at this, the core founding principles behind the project are the benefits to agriculture, ethanol and the rural economies," he said. "So, we feel that landowners will continue to benefit long into the future based on higher values for the crops that they produce."
However, Pirolli acknowledged property owners would not be paid on an annual basis. He also addressed a line of questioning as to whether the company's profitability is tied to corn prices and ethanol sales, among other factors.
"Corn prices are not always tied to gasoline," said Pirolli. "So, in that situation, it's correct. But, there's a situation where the value of carbon and lower carbon ethanol has significant value, as well, that's not necessarily going into the price of gasoline."
More testimony from parties representing Summit is expected through the remainder of the week.