(Des Moines) -- Plans for a massive carbon sequestration project in parts of KMAland are moving forward--with an important public hearing on the horizon.
The Iowa Utilities Board recently set the complete procedural schedule and public evidentiary hearing date for Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express Pipeline for August 22nd at the Cardiff Event Center in Fort Dodge. Summit CEO Lee Blank tells KMA News the hearing's scheduling comes as the company continues to acquire property for the project, which would stretch more than 700 miles across a good portion of western Iowa--including counties in KMAland. Blank says 71% of the right-of-way necessary for the project has been secured. He adds the August hearing date benefits both his company and Iowa farmers, as well.
"There was a proposed time, and there was some thought around October," said Blank, "which, as you all know, could really get into August. So, I think the August date is really much better. That was much recently set, and it does, again, begin on the 22nd of August."
Summit officials continue to fend off critics of the project--including those speaking at a recent two-day conference sponsored by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, or PHMSA. One of the concerns expressed by the conference's panelists involved the project's safety. Blank claims the pipeline project will be the safest the company's ever built. He also cites the company's culture in making pipelines safe.
"For the sake of landowners, contractors, employees--whatever it may be," he said, "we've ingrained these values into the company. We do not want to put an infrastructure project in place that is not safe, pointing to the fact that there are already CO2 pipelines that have been operating in the U.S. for over 30 years, and with a very good safety record overall."
Blank and other officials also tout the project's benefit to ethanol plants connected along the pipeline's proposed route--including Shenandoah's Green Plains plant. He says blocking the project would harm the industry's ability to reduce ethanol plants' carbon footprints.
"The reason that this has become such a focused industry," said Blank, "is because there are markets that we are trying to hit. There's demand for this low carbon ethanol in various markets around the country and international, as well--and they're growing. As these markets continue to grow, this is nothing more than the agricultural industry of ethanol and the biorefineries that work around the agriculture industry producing ethanol. It's just a market that they're trying to hit."
Lawsuits against Shelby and Story counties for approving individual regulations on carbon capture projects are still pending. Blank maintains that the IUB, PHMSA and individual utilities agencies have jurisdiction over pipeline projects--not local government. Blank declined comment on whether his company would file similar lawsuits against Page or Montgomery counties should both counties approve similar regulations. Provided the IUB approves the company's application, Blank says pipeline construction would begin in the second quarter of 2024.