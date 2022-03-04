(Ames) -- One of the three carbon dioxide pipeline companies working on a proposed project in Iowa recently received a substantial financial contribution.
Summit Carbon Solutions announced Wednesday a $250 million investment from Continental Resources. This comes after Summit submitted its permit application to the Iowa Utilities Board in late January for their five-state Midwest Carbon Express Pipeline project. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Friday, Summit Spokesperson Chris Hill says the investment coming to the company over the next two years will assist in the outreach and research phase of the project.
"The identification of wetlands, water bodies, habitats, threatening endangered species, and then designing and rerouting the pipeline to minimize impact," Hill said. "It's also used to perform cultural studies, where we're looking for cultural futures, making sure that we avoid or minimize impact to those futures. This is investments that are used for coordinating with tribes, it's investments that are used to conduct public meetings."
While surveys and outreach are conducted, with the company's application submitted to the IUB, Hill says they will also be working with the Office of Consumer Advocates to review the application.
"Ultimately the process will go through public hearing, so we'll be asked to provide expert testimony in those hearings, addressing any concerns or information that's requested by the public or the IUB," Hill explained.
Included in the application is a request for the use of eminent domain, the process of seizing land. However, the amount was still uncertain. But, Hill says the focus is still on securing as many voluntary easements from landowners as possible.
"We're not even talking about eminent domain, because we think it distracts from having fair negotiations with landowners," Hill said. "So our focus is totally dedicated to working with landowners, and finding good, fair terms for the voluntary easements that we're seeking with them."
Summit has secured long-term agreements with 31 ethanol plants, including 12 in Iowa. Green Plains Shenandoah is one of those partner plants which would bring the pipeline down the western portion of Montgomery and Page Counties, meeting the plant in eastern Fremont County.
While several concerns about the pipeline have been raised, Hill says others have also recognized the potential positives the pipeline could bring.
"People are realizing the benefits to the agriculture industry, to the ethanol industry, to land values and also the economic benefits to communities and counties that are within the project footprint," Hill said. "So a lot of good energy and support on the project, and some healthy concern."
A copy of the southwest Iowa map of the project and the full interview with Chris Hill can be found below, while the permit application can be viewed on the Iowa Utilities Board website.