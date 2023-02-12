Shenandoah) – I’ll admit to you this: next to Christmas Day, Super Bowl Sunday is my favorite day of the year!
No matter what teams are playing, and no matter whether the game is close or a blow out, and no matter how long the pregame shows are, it’s always an enjoyable day. Of course, it does help that I’ve rooting interests in the last five Super Bowls, with the Los Angeles Rams playing in 2019 and ’22, and of course, the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, ’21 and today.
So, naturally, I’m all geeked up for today’s game.
Who’s going to win? Well, you know who I’m rooting, and I’m tempted to make a prediction. But, if you read last week’s blog – all seven of you – you know how well some of my previous predictions worked out (as in not at all). Instead, to keep within the spirit of this day, how about a special Super Bowl edition of….Useless Trivia?
No? Well, I’m going it, anyway!
You know the drill by now. I’ll ask you multiple choice questions, you have to come up with the answer (and, again, a reminder: some of the choices may be totally bogus!).
So, grab you chicken wings, and here we go…
1. What NFL owner is generally credited with coining the name “Super Bowl?”
a. Wellington Mara
b. Al Davis
c. Lamar Hunt
d. George Halas
2. Which Green Bay receiver caught two touchdown passes in the Packers’ 35-14 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl I in 1967 (after staying out the whole night)?
a. Paul Hourning
b. Max McGee
c. Elijah Pitts
d. Boyd Dowler
3. Which of the following U.S cities has NEVER hosted a Super Bowl?
a. Pasadena, California
b. Minneapolis, Minnesota
c. Tampa, Florida
d. Farragut, Iowa
4. Who kicked the winning field goal in the Baltimore Colts’ 16-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V in 1971?
a. Jim O’Brien
b. Tom Dempsey
c. Jan Stenerud
d. Pete Gogalak
5. Which of the following teams never held a lead in a Super Bowl?
a. New Orleans Saints
b. Minnesota Vikings
c. Buffalo Bills
d. Seattle Seahawks
6. Which of the following Super Bowls is the most watched TV broadcast of all time?
a. Super Bowl 50, 2016
b. Super Bowl III, 1969
c. Super Bowl XLIX, 2015
d. Super Bowl LI, 2017
7. What tight end dropped a sure touchdown pass in the Dallas Cowboys’ 35-31 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIII in 1978?
a. Jackie Smith
b. Chuck Howley
c. Dan Reeves
d. Drew Pearson
8. What team did the New England Patriots beat in Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, in which Janet Jackson suffered her infamous halftime “wardrobe malfunction?”
a. Green Bay Packers
b. San Francisco 49ers
c. Carolina Panthers
d. Atlanta Falcons
9. What Los Angeles Rams defensive player played with a broken leg in the Rams’ 31-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIV in 1980?
a. Fred Dryer
b. Jack Youngblood
c. Jack “Hacksaw” Reynolds
d. Nolan Cromwell
10. Who caught the winning touchdown pass from Joe Montana in San Francisco’s 20-16 win over Cincinnati in Super Bowl XXIII in 1989?
a. John Taylor
b. Jerry Rice
c. Roger Craig
d. Tom Rathman
For those of you who didn’t peek (and Terry Bradshaw would be ashamed if you did), here’s the answers:
1. c., 2. b., 3. d., 4. a., 5. b., 6. c., 7. a., 8. c., 9. b., 10. a.
How well did you do? Here’s a scoring chart:
8-10: You’re a Super Bowl sickie!
5-7: You only watch the Super Bowl for the commercials and halftime show.
3-4: You watch PBS during the Super Bowl.
0-2: Is there some game being played today?
One final thought: Go Chiefs!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.