(Shenandoah) – October 19, 1987 was a pretty inauspicious day to start a career.
History buffs call it Black Monday – the day of a worldwide stock market crash. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 508 points, or 22.6%, making it the largest one-day drop by percentage in the index’s history. Moreover, 23 world markets experienced a sharp decline, setting off fears of a global depression not experienced since 1929.
Amidst gloomy economic conditions, a new night announcer from Fremont, Nebraska took to the airwaves at a northwest Iowa radio station.
The road to KILR AM and FM in Estherville had been a long one. Sixteen months separated my graduation from Cal State Los Angeles in 1986 to a long-desired broadcasting job. Anyone who has been unemployed knows the emotions: days of emptiness and despair. Oh sure, there were some short-term jobs during that period – they’re called “gigs” in today’s working world. A part-time sales job for a startup sports broadcasting company in Omaha. And, a stint as Santa Claus at the Fremont Mall around Christmastime, 1986 (it was my first experience as Kris Kringle – it would not be my last).
Even after landing the job, there were questions within myself as to whether I would be successful. My experience at KILR can be summed up this way: radio boot camp. Being an extremely green young announcer had its moments. Needless to say, I made lots of mistakes (I still do). But somehow, I hung on, and my skills developed. Eventually, I graduated from the night announcing position to becoming the station’s news director. For about four months.
Then came the opportunity to move to southwest Iowa. In September, 1989, I decided to relocate to an area that was closer to family in Fremont and seemed less like Siberia. Thus began a 10 ½ year stretch at KSIB in Creston – and a love affair with an entire region.
Creston Radio proved to be a great training ground, and in some ways, a broadcasting playground. Sure, it had its ups and downs, but that decade in Union County shaped me as a newsman and a person. Thirty years ago this fall, I dated an elementary school teacher in Creston. Two years later, Mary said “I do.” Two daughters from India and many wonderful moments followed.
But just when you think you have your life figured out, along came a Clayton Kershaw curveball. One day after Christmas, 1999, then-KMA News Director Bill Bone called me to talk about an assistant news director’s position open at his station in Shenandoah. It was there and then a little voice in my head told me I needed to look into this.
Two months later came the biggest move in my career!
Saint Valentine’s Day, 2000 marked the beginning of my long association with KMA – and with a great community. It’s been a long haul at KMA, with more than two decades of covering major news developments -- city council meetings, board of supervisors’ meetings, school board meetings, accidents, arrests, major fires, tornadoes, two hundred-year floods along the Missouri River, and something called a derecho last December. Other memorable events include Shenfest and Essex Labor Day parades, three RAGBRAIs and others too numerous to mention.
Then, there’s the famous people I’ve talked to over the years – presidential candidates, state legislators, congressional representatives, astronauts, athletes, music legends, and a certain Las Vegas YouTuber.
Moreover, the Shenandoah years have been a blessing to me and my family in so many other ways. Mary transitioned into her special education instructor’s position at Shenandoah High School. Two daughters graduated from SHS – Abby in 2014, Anna in 2019. And, I’ve enjoyed relationships with wonderful people, thanks for the Shenandoah United Methodist Church (and someday, I’ll come back), and the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group. I’m proud to say I’ve been a part of 23 local theatre productions – the latest of which is “Farce of Habit,” on stage now at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah. Performances are this Sunday at 2 p.m., then next Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2. Call the Park Playhouse Box Office at 712-246-1061 for reservations.
Then, there’s my summertime stint as public address announcer with Shenandoah High School’s varsity softball team. I can’t imagine my summers without time at Bob “Lucky” Folden Field with the Fillies.
Let’s not forget the impact of another great organization – the Iowa Broadcast News Association. Beyond the numerous awards garnered through the annual IBNA news competitions – including the Jack Shelley Award in 2011 – I’ve forged relationships with a host of outstanding professionals. They’re all really nice people.
Whew! Okay, you’re up to speed. Thirty-five years later, this reporter is still going strong, enduring the slings and arrows of outrageous misfortune to bring you, the listener and reader, the latest in local news happens.
Since this blog is lengthy already, I’ll table discussion on the many changes in broadcast journalism and the radio industry, in general, for another Sunday. And, there’s still many more exciting developments to come, as I attempt to reinvent myself through the acquisition of video skills and my own YouTube channel (and, more about that in the near future).
But, how do you sum up three-and-a-half decades of a broadcasting career? Through one word: thanks.
Thanks to the owners and managers at three radio stations who gave me opportunities. Thanks to all my fellow co-workers over the years who put up with me. And, a big thank you to my supportive wife and two daughters (not to mention a son-in-law) for allowing me to do my job, and bearing with me as a husband and father.
Most of all – thanks to all my wonderful listeners and readers over all these years. You’re the reason why this reporter and others work hard every day. One of KMA’s goals as a company is to make a difference in people’s lives. Hopefully, I’ve lived up to that goal. God willing, I will continue serving the station, the region and its people for many more years to come.
Stay tuned!
