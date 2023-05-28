(Shenandoah) – You may not realize it, but history is being made every day.
Of course, some days are more historic than others: July 4th, 1776, April 14th, 1865, December 7th, 1941, November 22nd, 1963, July 20th, 1969, September 11th, 2001, and January 6th, 2021, for example.
Then, there are the ordinary days that don’t fall into the history books, but are important in their own way – even if we don’t realize it.
Take May 28th, 1963, for example.
Readers of this weekly blog – I’m up to eight now – know that I’m a bit of a history buff. So, for today’s blog, I did some research to see what was topping the news on this date six decades ago. On Wednesday and Friday nights – evenings in which my services as the Shenandoah Fillies’ public address announcer were not needed – I poured through the pages of the Omaha World Herald, Des Moines Register, Los Angeles Times and the Fremont Tribune via a trial subscription of newspapers.com. Regrettably, back issues of the Shenandoah Evening Sentinel were unavailable, so I really didn’t get too good of a handle on the local news scene. As for KMA, this March blog recalled the happenings at the station in March of that year.
So, let’s set the Wayback Machine for this date 60 years ago, and check the top national and international news and sports stories, plus some of the happenings in pop culture, including television, movies and music.
---The U.S. Supreme Court handed down some major rulings connected to the nation’s civil rights struggle. Perhaps the biggest ruling was the High Court upheld President John F. Kennedy’s May 12th decision to order federal troops into Alabama as a precaution against violence, rejecting Governor George Wallace’s claims that Kennedy violated the U.S. Constitution.
---In addition to the civil rights saga, another story was a reminder that the Cold War continued between the U.S. and the Soviet Union: A State Department official indicated the West was closer to blocking Communist drives for control in Europe and Asia (though he admitted that racial conflict was hampering America’s stature as a world leader).
---Another ominous news headline for 60 years ago: Vienamese officials declare Saigon and its suburbs as a bubonic plague area, and order two million residents immunized. Vietnam would dominate the news as the 1960’s progressed.
---Sugar prices tumble in the U.S. and London, as congressional leaders call for an investigation into a recent rise in worldwide prices.
---NASA says problems with an electric amplifier forced Astronaut Gordon Cooper to re-enter his Faith 7 spacecraft manually in the last Project Mercury flight back on May 15th. Cooper’s spacecraft landed “right on the old kazoo” – only a few miles away from the aircraft carrier.
---The U.S. Senate passes President Kennedy’s bill authorizing $848 million over 10 years to attack problems with mental illness and retardation.
---Kennedy, by the way, is forced to cancel his upcoming audience in Italy with Pope John XXIII, who is in grave condition. The pontiff would die June 3rd.
Ironically, Kennedy would celebrate his 46th birthday May 29th. It was his last birthday.
With tragedy on the horizon in November, the sports pages offered Americans many distractions from the world’s woes:
---Up and coming heavyweight boxer Cassius Clay predicts he’ll defeat British fighter Henry Cooper in five rounds. Clay’s prediction came true – though Cooper actually connected with his jaw, knocking him down in the 4th round. Undaunted, Clay would later defeat Sonny Liston for the heavyweight championship the following February – and become Muhammad Ali.
---Checking Major League Baseball standings, the San Francisco Giants lead the National League by two games over the Los Angeles Dodgers (remember, back then, there were no divisions). In the American League, the surprising Baltimore Orioles lead the defending World Series champion New York Yankees by 2 ½ games. The Dodgers – behind the pitching of Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale – would sweep the Yankees in the 1963 World Series in October.
---And, preparations continue for the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day, May 30th. (That fell on a Thursday in ’63, as Memorial Day had yet to be celebrated on Mondays).
And, there was lots going on the world of entertainment:
---Television offerings included “The Garry Moore Show” on CBS, with special guests Carol Lawrence, Nancy Walker and the Smothers Brothers. Moore also hosted the TV panel show, “I’ve Got a Secret” (but not on the same night!)
---ABC offered another variety show that night, “Here’s Edie,” starring comedienne Edie Adams, who no doubt was still mourning the loss of her husband, comedian Ernie Kovacs, in a car accident the year before.
---Also on the tube that Tuesday night: “Combat,” “Laramie,” “Hawaiian Eye,” “The Untouchables,” and “The Red Skelton Hour.” On “The Tonight Show,” Johnny Carson’s guests were Bob Hope, Tallulah Bankhead and singer Kitty Kallen.
---Moviegoers had a plethora of flicks to choose from, including the major blockbuster, “How the West Was Won,” featuring an all-star cast, including John Wayne, James Stewart, Henry Fonda, Spencer Tracy, Debbie Reynolds, Carroll Baker, George Peppard, Karl Malden, Carolyn Jones, Lee J Cobb….whew! No wonder the movie lasted almost three hours!
---Other movies out included “Hud” starring Paul Newman, “The Young Racers,” “The Magic Voyages of Sinbad,” and “the List of Adrian Messenger,” starring George C. Scott and “five great stars in disguise,” including Frank Sinatra, Tony Curtis, Kirk Douglas, Burt Lancaster and Robert Mitchum (maybe they were in THIS movie because there wasn’t enough room for other stars in “How the West Was Won”).
---On the music scene, teen sensation Leslie Gore had the number-one song on Billboard’s Hot 100 in the U.S. with “It’s My Party.” Rounding out the top five: “If You Wanna Be Happy,” by Jimmy Soul, “I Love You Because,” by Al Martino, “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” by the Beach Boys, and “Da Do Ron Ron,” by the Crystals.
---But, Billboard’s U.K. chart carried a harbinger of things to come, as a group from Liverpool known as the Beatles held the top spot, with “From Me To You.” Beatlemania, the appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” and the British Invasion were still seven months away.
In addition to all this, something far less substantial happened on this day 60 years in Fremont, Nebraska. This appeared in the Fremont Tribune’s hospital admission listing on May 29th, 1963:
Conversely, this was found in the Congratulations listing:
Yes, folks, Michael Lee Peterson entered the world on this date in history. Little did this reporter know what was in store for him or for the world in the next 60 years. History was about to be made.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its managers or its ownership.