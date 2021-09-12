(Shenandoah) – Words couldn’t describe the horror felt in the United States on September 11th, 2001.
Even if there were words that day, I probably couldn’t have spoken them. Not with laryngitis.
By now, you’ve seen and heard all of the special coverage commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and all the stories falling under the theme “where were you and what were you doing” when the unthinkable happen. KMA News has had its share of coverage, including our four-part series, “9/11 Plus 20,” plus Saturday’s special program, “THAT Week in KMAland,” featuring clips from the station’s actual coverage of the events of that day, and the days that followed. (You can hear the entire program on our “This Week in KMAland” page at kmaland.com.)
Suffice to say, 9/11/01 was a challenging day for news reporters everywhere. I wouldn’t know. While one of the biggest news events in history was occurring that day, I was home sick from work. And watched the whole thing on television.
My story actually begins a few days earlier. On Friday night, September 7th, I was at KMA helping with severe weather coverage. A strong line of storm cells disrupted Friday night football games across the region. As I was giving storm warning information over the air, I noticed that my voice was getting weaker and raspy as time went by, to the point where it was almost gone by the end of the evening.
Next morning, I woke up without a voice – which made it difficult to enjoy the Nebraska-Notre Dame game later that evening. And, there was no improvement Sunday and Monday, which meant I was on the shelf as far as radio went.
Flash forward to Tuesday morning, September 11th. Instead of rising at 5:30 a.m. – my usual wakeup time those days – I slept in, hoping that extra rest would help heal my vocal chords. Eerily, I remember the exact moment and got out of bed.
My clock radio in the bedroom read 7:46 a.m. The exact time that the first plane crashed into the north tower at the World Trade Center.
Unaware of the chaos about to ensue in the country that day, I tested my voice that day by reading out of the newspaper. Unfortunately, there was little improvement. My voice would not be suitable for airing, and I would have been of no help to the station that day.
Thus, shortly after 8:15 a.m., I called into KMA to give then-News Director Bill Bone the bad news. Before connecting me to Bill, the receptionist at the time put my call on hold. Instead of hearing regular programming, I heard the voice of an ABC news reporter talking about some sort of terrorist attack. Since I hadn’t turned on the TV yet that morning, that was first indication of trouble. When I asked Bill what was going on, he informed me that the Twin Towers were under attack. I then watched the first replay of the second plane striking the trade center’s south tower.
Terror swept through my body. I wanted to shout in anger. I wanted to scream in horror. But there were no words. My voice wouldn’t work, anyway.
So, like millions of Americans that day, I sat at home, watching the events as they unfolded: the crashing of another hijacked jetliner in the Pentagon, the collapse of first one, then both of the trade center towers. The crash of yet another jet into the ground near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The complete shutdown of all air travel in the country. President George W. Bush’s stop at Offutt Air Force Base before traveling back to the White House to speak to a country under siege.
As I watched the coverage that day, I felt a full range of emotions. First, there was anger and grief over the attacks on the U.S., and the resulting loss of life. Then, there was the frustration of not being well enough to help KMA during a huge news day. Fact is, even if I had my voice that day, my air time would have been limited. Like most radio and TV stations, KMA dumped all regular programming in favor of ABC’s wall-to-wall coverage.
There’s the memory of the coverage itself. Like so many other crises in history, the nation’s news media rose to the occasion that day. Most broadcast journalists on 9/11 faced the challenge of reporting the unthinkable and keeping their composure. Of all the news anchors, the late Peter Jennings had the best handle on the situation. To this day, I still remember Jennings summarizing the attacks on the trade center and Pentagon on ABC with these words:
“This is huge….this is huge….” Those words still send shivers up my spine.
One other thought crossed my mind that day: I was in the same situation as my mother on November 22nd, 1963. I was less than six months old. She had just put me down for my afternoon nap, and was watching “As the World Turns” when Walter Cronkite broke into programming with this startling announcement: “Three shots were fired at President Kennedy’s motorcade today in downtown Dallas. The first reports say the president was seriously wounded by this shooting.”
Since I was asleep that afternoon –- and still too young to know what was going on -– I was no company for Mom as the day’s tragic events unfolded. With Dad at work, and with my older brothers at school, there was no one home for Mom to share the experience of JFK’s assassination with. No doubt she felt the same emotions I did on 9/11.
Eventually, my wife came home from her job as special education instructor at Shenandoah High School. Like other parents, we then faced the challenge of attempting to explain what happened to our children. Our daughter Abby had just started Kindergarten a few weeks earlier. This was no doubt the first major tragedy of her lifetime.
As I recall, the only way Mary and I dealt with the situation was head on. Sometime that evening, I remember Abby glancing at the TV as they were showing a replay of the trade center’s attack. I explained to her that some bad people had flown some planes into buildings in New York and Washington, D.C., but that she would be safe.
Then I wondered: how safe was she, really? How safe were we now? How can you explain something to your young child that you don’t really understand yourself?
Though staying at home that day was frustrating, there was a silver lining. Staying quiet that day helped my voice heal. While it still wasn’t 100%, the improvement was enough to allow me to return to KMA the next day, so that I could help Bill cover the aftermath of the attacks the day before.
Twenty years later, the memories of that sick day linger. I could analyze how the events of 9/11 changed this country, but others have already done that enough the past few weeks much more eloquently (plus, this blog is too long as it is). To this day, I’m still proud of how our station was among the media outlets keeping the public informed during a national emergency. Bill Bone deserves a lot of credit for holding down the fort in the news department on day when all Hell was breaking loose around us.
And, I avoid sick days as much as possible. In the years that followed, any experience with sickness or laryngitis has made me nervous, knowing what happened on September 11th, 2001 --- the most eventual sick day of my life.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter at KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of the station, its management and its ownership.