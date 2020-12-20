(Shenandoah) – It’s a time-honored tradition for millions of children: sending a letter to Santa Claus with Christmas wish lists.
And, as he has over thousands of years, Santa does his best to answer those letters. But, the year 2020 has been no doubt challenging for Saint Nicholas and his team of elves at the North Pole, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, COVID-19 made it impossible for Santa to make his customary Saturday afternoon visits at the Everly Brothers House in Shenandoah. Fortunately, children have been leaving their letters in a mailbox there for Santa to read and reply to.
Still, Santa was sad that he was unable to see children as usual this year. So, he has asked me to disseminate a message to boys and girls everywhere through this week’s blog. Yes, it’s kind of a switch: Santa is writing a letter to us!
So, here is Santa’s letter to the people of the world, verbatim:
Dear boys and girls, and men and women everywhere:
Ho, ho, ho, Merry Christmas!! (Well, what else were you expecting me to start this letter with? “Yo, dog, wassup?”)
Ho, ho, only kidding. But, it always helps to be contemporary. Seriously, my thanks to my friend Mike for allowing me to send this Christmas message to go. I missed seeing all of your wonderful faces in Shenandoah, and hearing your Christmas wishes from you, directly.
Yes, it’s been a very strange Christmas season, but busy as usual here at the North Pole. And, Santa and his staff have followed all of the COVID safety steps recommended by Centers for Disease Control. All of my elves and reindeers have been wearing face coverings and social distancing – though, I admit, it’s a little hard for Rudolph to keep his mask on, with his red nose so bright, and such. Still, I’m sure we’ll figure out a way for him to guide my sleigh while wearing a face covering.
I want to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Anthony Fauci for delivering vaccine doses for me and Mrs. Claus, and all of my staff. Rest assured, we’ll be ready to deliver gifts to all of you children this year under safety precautions.
Despite COVID-19, all of us here at the North Pole have working hard to answer your letters, and make sure your fondest Christmas wishes are answered, and that you receive the gifts that you dreamed about. As you know, Santa checks his list each year to monitor who’s naughty and nice. This year’s task, I’m sorry to say, was more difficult.
Don’t get me wrong – all of you children were good this year, and Santa loves you. It’s some of the adults that I’m worried about. Look at what happened this year. Anger and division were widespread. Political squabbles on the national and local level went out of control. Shootings, race riots, looting. Intolerance toward differences in people. Disrespect toward one another. Then, there’s all the vitriol spewed out over the social media.
Frankly, at times, it made me and Mrs. Claus think about closing up Santa’s workshop for good, and retiring in Palm Springs.
That’s why this year, Santa is changing things up. In addition to receiving your letters, I’m asking for a gift from YOU this year. It’s a gift that anyone and everyone could use.
The gift of kindness, of peace, and love.
With a new year coming up, we have a real chance to overcome our differences, and come together as one. Let us all swear off hate, and accept each other. Let’s allow joy to enter our lives, instead of grief.
Let’s remember the spirit of Christmas was embodied in the baby that was born in a manger in Bethlehem all those many years ago. The only truly perfect person this world ever knew.
Please remember that the people surrounding the Christmas tree are more important than any gifts underneath it.
And, may we never experience a year like 2020 again.
Well, that’s all for now. Time to get back to work. The elves and I have lots to do and very little time to do it. Get those milk and cookies ready Christmas Eve, because I’ll be coming to you faster than Tyreek Hill!
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!
Love, Santa
ONE NOTE: This is my last Sunday morning blog of the year. Thanks for reading this weekly efforts throughout a very trying year. My entire family and I wish you all the best this Christmas, and for a wonderful 2021. Take care and stay safe!
