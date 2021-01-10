(Shenandoah) -- Just when you thought it was safe to return to kmaland.com on Sunday mornings...
After a two-week absence due to vacation (which, as it turned out, was way too short), this weekly blog returns to its normal time slot. It was a much-needed break, but more than one person expressed that they missed my Sunday blogs. So, it's nice to get back into the routine.
As for those who didn't miss it, well, it's back anyway.
First off, if you're looking for profound discussion about Wednesday's developments in Washington, D.C., I'm afraid you'll have to look somewhere else. More than enough has been written about the obscenities of January 6th, 2021, so we're going to try to avoid mentioning it in this blog. I will say this: it was another rough week for those working in the news media, whether on the national or local level. We'll discuss that at another time.
Instead, today's blog will focus on other developments taking place this week.
Behind Every Great Man, There's a Woman Department: Last week got off to a sad start for this reporter when I learned that Sandra Scully had died. The wife of Vin Scully--the legendary voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers--passed away last Sunday night at the age of 76 after a long battle with ALS. Throughout 47 years of marriage, Sandi Scully served as Vin's foundation. She was by his side during his final days as the Dodgers' play-by-play voice in 2016.
Though I regret I never met Vin Scully, meeting Sandi was the next best thing. My good fortune took place in June,1984, as I working at Cal State L.A's University Development Office, which sponsored the school's annual charity softball game between the wives of the Dodgers and the California Angels. Sandi, along with Hilma Cardenas, wife of Dodgers' Spanish language announcer Rene Cardenas, served as public address announcers at the event (naturally). Though I was supposed to only assist them, Sandi graciously allowed me to announce one inning of the game.
Now, as far as my play-by-play performance is concerned, I'm sure I was no threat to Sandi's husband's job. But, it must have resonated with some people in attendance. After the game was over, then-Cal State L.A. baseball coach John Herbold came up to me and said, "I hope you do something with that." (To this day, I'm not sure whether it was a good comment, or bad.)
Who knows? Maybe Sandi Scully's gesture set the tone for me becoming the Shenandoah Fillies' P-A announcer at Bob "Lucky" Folden Field decades later. One thing is clear: you couldn't meet a warmer and friendlier person than Mrs. Scully. If Vin Scully was the king of baseball broadcasters, Sandra Scully was the queen.
My Blue Heaven Department: All in all, it was a sad week to be a Dodger fan. An already-difficult week ended on a rough note with the passing of Tommy Lasorda.
Serving as the Dodgers' manager from 1976-to-'96, Lasorda led the Men in Blue to two World Series championships in 1981 and '88. He also managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney, beating the powerful Cuban squad.
Mentioning Lasorda's name conjures up a long list of historic moments in Dodger--and baseball--history. The long-running Dodger infield of Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Ron Cey. Fernadomania. Nomomania. Pedro Guerrero's 15 home runs in the month of June in 1985. R.J. Reynolds' squeeze bunt beating Atlanta on a hot day in 1983. Orel Hershisers' scoreless streak. And, of course, Kirk Gibsons' miracle walkoff home run off of Oakland's Dennis Eckersley in game one of the 1988 World Series.
Believe everything that's been written about Lasorda being a master motivator and a great ambassador of baseball. And, along with being a great skipper, believe everything written about Lasorda swearing like a sailor. Tommy's dealings with the press--and memorable tirades--are part of baseball lore. There was the incident after a 1978 game against the Mets, when Dave Kingman hit three home runs. Afterwards, a poor reporter made the mistake of asking Lasorda for his opinion of Kingman's performance.
A link to the censored version of the recording is provided here. It's preserved for anyone who's ever had a bad day at work.
As for other outbursts, you'll have to look for the recordings of the Kurt Bevacqua tirade, and the "sermon on the mound" with Doug Rau during the 1978 World Series yourself. The recordings are too raw, and not fit for this blog's family audience (insert laugh here). Suffice to say, Lasorda was a polar opposite of my other favorite coach/manager, Tom Osborne. The most profane words Osborne ever uttered probably were "dadgummit!"
It's sad to think Lasorda is gone from Dodger Stadium forever. But, Dodger fans can take solace that he lived long enough to see the team win the World Series in October after a 32-year drought.
I hope Tommy enjoys his reunions with Roy Campanella, Don Newcombe, Don Drysdale and all the other Dodgers in the Great Beyond. I also hope Jay Johnstone didn't try to tackle him before his meeting with the Great Dodger in the Sky.
Ferry Cross the Mersey Department: Hate to mention another downer, but there was another significant passing this week--one in the world of music.
Most younger people probably wouldn't recognize the name Gerry Marsden. But, his death last Sunday at the age of 78 brought back a flood of memories involving rock music's British invasion of 1960's rock music. As lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, Marsden deserves a place at the table of music legends. Following in the footsteps of the Beatles, Gerry and the Pacemakers were among the groups popularizing the so-called "Merseybeat" sound, pumping out a string of hits such as "Ferry Cross The Mersey," "I Like It," "I'm The One," and "Don't Let the Sun Catch You Crying." Marsden's memorable version of "You'll Never Walk Alone"--a song from the Broadway production of "Carousel"--served as the anthem of the Liverpool Football Club.
Marsden's music may not be "relevant" to today's audiences, but "You'll Never Walk Alone" could serve as this country's anthem for surviving a pandemic and the disturbances taking place the last 10 months. It's a song we all can relate to.
Speaking of relevance, bloggers can't be relevant without a few "hot takes." So, here we go...
---Remember when Patrick Mahomes was the face of the NFL? I don't mind Mahomes losing the NFL MVP race to Aaron Rodgers, who's having a fantastic year. I do have problems with Mahomes tying with Buffalo's Josh Allen for second team (SECOND!!) on the Associated Press' 2020 All-Pro team. Last I checked, it was Mahomes, not Allen, who led his team to a Super Bowl victory and a 14-1 regular season record.
This is just my two cents, but it seems like the hate for Mahomes is almost on the level as that directed at LeBron James. That's a subject for another blog, at another time.
---For my money, the NFL playoffs are more exciting than the college football playoffs.
---Is it just me, or are Sonic's TV commercials as horrible as the Geico commercials are hilarious? I would like to know what advertising executive had the bright idea of replacing the company's former spokespeople with so-called regular citizens. The two comedians who used to be featured in those commercials were funny. Now, Sonic's commercials are enough to keep me from eating at that place forever.
---Speaking of commercials, you know you're getting older when you remember when Joe Namath peddled shaving cream and panty hose instead of Medicare coverage.
---Don't look now, but Nickelodeon is airing its own version of today's NFL playoff game between Chicago and New Orleans, complete with animated graphics and sound effects aimed at a kid audience. I would be facetious in suggesting Spongebob Squarepants could provide color commentary, but it just might happen.
---Is it just me, or did last week seem like it was 20 years long?
---One more thing: Happy early birthday on Tuesday to my wife Mary, who has put up with me for almost 27 years. As a mentioned earlier, behind every great man--or in my case, halfway decent--there's a great woman. Mary is a wonderful wife and a great mother. I have no idea what I'd do without her.
