(Shenandoah) – Just when you think it was safe to read kmaland.com again on a Sunday morning…
Yes, after a brief respite during the holidays (and the need, frankly, to catch my breath after an unbelievably busy December), the Sunday blog returns to its regularly-scheduled programming. This particular blog marks the beginning of the fifth year in the blogosphere for this lowly news grunt. When I first started this blog in January, 2018, I didn’t realize how challenging it was to come up with new, fresh topics and ideas every Sunday (and how easy it is to tick somebody off with an unpopular take). Still it’s a challenge I’m willing to accept.
This blog may not be available every Sunday, but rest assured, yours truly will once again give a good faith effort in providing this special feature.
Okay, with that preamble out of the way, let’s get on with it…
Pathetic Predictions Department: Since it’s the final day of the NFL’s regular season (and what a long season it’s been), I thought I’d offer my own Super Bowl prediction. I’m picking the Green Bay Packers over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 February 13th.
Why the Packers and the Bengals? Simply because they’re the hottest teams right now. Green Bay has looked like the strongest team in the NFC all year. Aaron Rodgers has taken his quarterbacking skills to another level—never mind the fact that he knows diddly squat about COVID vaccines, and as far as game show hosts go, he’s no Bill Cullen.
The Bengals, meanwhile, have established themselves as the team to beat in the AFC with last week’s 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Former Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor is beginning to assert himself as an NFL coach—he’s got the team and the Who Dey nation believing. And, at this point in time, Joe Burrow may be the league’s best quarterback. The fact that Cincinnati has a talented receiver in Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t hurt. Forget the Bengals’ 10-6 record—they’re putting it together at the right time.
Having made my prediction, check back with me in a few weeks. There’s a reason why I label my predictions as “pathetic.”
Unpopular Move Department: Speaking of pathetic, there’s something happening in the Iowa Legislature which is really sticking in my craw. And, it should bother every Iowan—regardless of whether they’re working in the media.
Published reports indicate Republican leaders in the Iowa Senate have decided to move Statehouse journalists from their traditional location along the front wall of the Senate chamber to a location in the public gallery on the upper level. A Des Moines Register article quotes an email from a Republican Senate spokesman the Senate struggled with "the evolving nature and definition of media” in moving working media representatives to the balcony.
Granted, this move was originally made in both the Iowa House and Senate because of COVID safety measures. But, the House is once again allowing reporters to work in desks in a location on the chamber’s floor.
Organizations like the Iowa Capitol Press Association, the Iowa Broadcast News Association and the Iowa Freedom of Information Council have issued statements criticizing the move. And, as a former IBNA president and board member--and 2011 recipient of the organization’s Jack Shelley Award--this reporter goes on record as saying it stinks like yesterday’s diapers.
With the previous location, working journalists had an open view of Senate debate, and had easier access to lawmakers to ask questions or receive information concerning certain legislation. Sending the media to the balcony places another wall between legislators and reporters—and, frankly, the public.
Over the years, I’ve enjoyed great relationships with our area legislators. Let me stress that they’re all fine individuals, regardless of their political parties. But, the fact is it’s becoming harder and harder for journalists on any level to do their jobs. Regardless of whether it’s the Register, Radio Iowa, KCCI or My Weekly Reader, anyone representing local media outlets at the Statehouse should have free and open access to a governmental body in the process of doing the people’s work.
Furthermore, kudos to the Iowa House for allowing the press to do its job in its regular location on the House floor.
Speech Season Department: Now that the smoke has cleared from my keyboard—and from the top of my skull—let’s a turn to another topic: high school speech contest season!
Granted the winter months mean high school boys and girls basketball seasons are well underway. But, let’s not forget the young people gearing up for the gauntlet of speech contests taking place in the next few months. The Iowa High School Speech Association’s district large group speech contests take place Saturday, January 22nd, followed by the state large group competitions on February 5th. Survivors of the state speech contest are selected for the All-State Large Group Speech Festival in Ames February. Then, there’s the individual speech competitions beginning immediately after the large group events.
Granted, I’m biased toward speech students—especially since my wife is an assistant speech coach for Shenandoah High School this school year. Moreover, both of my daughters participated in high school speech. And, that participation benefited both of them not only as students, but as people. Still, speech contest participants deserve recognition.
All the best to KMAland speech students this year. And, let’s hope the weather cooperates to allow safe passage and a regular schedule for all scheduled events.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News.