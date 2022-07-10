(Shenandoah) – What happens when plans for today’s blog are changed?
You fall back on your typical “potpourri” blog, featuring “quick hits and hot takes.” (CACK!! Can’t believe I used that term!)
Without any further ado, let’s roll it:
Bad Timing Department: Originally, this reporter planned to blog about a fun aspect of Japanese culture found on Youtube, of all places. However, due to the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe I realized the blog’s timing would be insensitive and tasteless. Thus, that blog has been postponed until next week.
To give you a sneak peak of my subject matter for next week, click here. It’s just part of a planned series of blogs regarding Youtube viewing tips.
Don’t say you weren’t warned.
Sneak Preview Department: It’s another busy week of area meetings across KMAland. Here’s a reminder of just a few coming up:
--- Shenandoah School Board, Monday at 5 p.m., School Administration Building.
--- Red Oak School Board, Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Junior-Senior High School Virtual Learning Center. (The board is on a mission regarding facilities.)
--- Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the courthouse board room (Board members are expected to appoint a successor to Stephanie Burke as county auditor.)
--- Page County Board of Supervisors, Tuesday at 6 p.m., Courthouse Page Room. (Gee, I wonder what the supervisors will talk about THIS week?)
--- Sidney School Board, Tuesday at 6 p.m., Junior-Senior High School Library.
--- Shenandoah City Council, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers. (Public hearings include one on the city’s TIF plan for the Johnson Brothers Mill building renovation).
--- Fremont County Board of Supervisors, Wednesday at 9 a.m., at the Courthouse Board Room. (A public hearing on the Shenandoah Hills wind turbine project is posted on the agenda).
--- Clarinda School Board Wednesday at 4 p.m. (Jeff Privia’s first regular meeting as Clarinda’s superintendent).
Wide World of Sports Department: KMA’s gallant sports department is on the prowl again. It’s baseball and softball tournament trail time again, and our sportscasters are in overdrive to cover what the late Jim McKay would call “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.” Check our sports calendar section at kmaland.com for dates and times of upcoming tournament trail broadcasts.
Fair-a-palooza Department: Some of KMA’s same sports reporters are also hitting the roads the next several weeks covering the vast array of county fairs across KMAland. It’s great to hear from area youth talk about their projects in these reports. Hats off to our intrepid air staff for another summer of fair coverage.
Shameless SWITG Plug Department: Looking forward to the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group’s production of “The Lion King Jr.,” featuring a talented cast of local young people with a rendition of the Disney classic. Showtimes are this and next Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2 at the Park Playhouse’s Stan Orton Stage in Shenandoah. More information is available at the SWITG website.
And, check the SWITG Facebook page for audition information regarding two upcoming productions: “Farce of Habit” and “Nuncrackers: the Nunsense Christmas Musical.”
Football Forecasts Department: What’s more annoying than seeing Christmas decorations in stores in September? How about seeing college and pro football preview magazines on the racks in June? There’s two ways to look at it: 1) football season is coming, or 2) summer is going too dang fast.
Just by skimming through the publication’s I’ve purchased so far, the general consensus is that the Nebraska Cornhuskers will struggle again this season, Scott Frost is on the hot seat, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones will have big years, and the Kansas City Chiefs face incredible challenges in attempting to reach the Super Bowl without Tyreek Hill.
Still, I’ve never taken any stalk in preseason predictions, because a number of things can change between June and September. Heck, next thing you know, USC and UCLA will join the Big 10 conference!
Oh, wait….
Bold Predictions Update: Now that I’ve indicated predictions should be ignored, I will offer one of my own:
The Los Angeles Dodgers will win the World Series this year.
There, I’ve said it.
Norma Update: In my recent blog regarding my Las Vegas vacation, I mentioned that I had the pleasure of meeting Vegas Youtube sensation Norma Geli. On Saturday night, Norma celebrated reaching the coveted 100,000 subscriber threshold (kind of like pitching a no-hitter in baseball).
Congratulations to Norma on her major milestone. All the best to her, always!
One More Thing: Speaking of milestones, less than a month remains before a big wedding. Yours truly and the rest of our family are getting excited!
That does it for this blogging attempt! Now to find a pool somewhere.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.