(Shenandoah) -- Father's Day 2020 arrives with this reporter experiencing mixed emotions.
As a result, today's attempt at blogging won't be wrapped up in a nice, neat package. So, bear with me as I explore a number of topics today.
Melancholy Father's Day Department: First off, I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the fathers out there a Happy Father's Day. I'd like to wish my father a Happy Father's Day as well.
I'd like to.
Frankly, I've dreaded this Father's Day, because it's the first one without my dad, who passed away back in October. I'm not going to lapse into a sad, emotional blog about my dad, because I did that once before, shortly after he died. Rest assured, my dad's passing is still a gaping hole in my life. I miss visiting him in his den in Fremont--the original Media Central, and our weekly phone conversations on Sunday--especially after a Nebraska football game. The only comfort I take is that he and Mom left this earth before having to deal with COVID-19.
My biggest hope is that Dad is enjoying Father's Day in his recliner in Heaven, and that he finds some sort of sports to watch on one of his TVs. And, I hope everyone in KMAland takes time to wish their father a Happy Father's Day. Some day, that opportunity will be gone.
Play Ball!! Department: In another previous blog, I wrote about my father's love of softball. I know he would have ecstatic with high school baseball and softball seasons beginning Monday across the region--albeit about three weeks late. And, that means I've resumed my duties as public address announcer for the Shenandoah Fillies varsity softball team (besides, Al Michaels and Bob Costas were unavailable).
Sportman's Park in Shenandoah was full of electricity Monday night, as Shenandoah High's baseball and softball hosted Clarinda. Scores of fans lined the fences outside Harry Spargur Field and Bob "Lucky" Folden Field, since the bleachers behind home plate were off limits to fans due to social distancing regulations. That's no surprise, considering they were the first games of any sort for most people in three months, and that having high school sports resume was a shot of normalcy in a year that has been anything but normal.
One concern, however, is that people are forgetting that the area and nation are still battling coronavirus. Reports from other area games is that very little social distancing is going on at these games, and that people are not keeping safe six-foot distances. Few people are also wearing masks.
We should all feel lucky that summer high school sports are underway, after all spring sports were wiped out because of the pandemic. People still need to take precautions to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases--one that would preclude any fall sports activities. Perish the thought of fall without football, volleyball and cross country.
The Mask Marvel Department: On the subject of personal protective equipment, could someone explaining to me why wearing a mask is suddenly a big honking inconvenience in society? I won't say that I've worn a facemask everywhere I've gone, but I've tried to wear protection--a mask, that is--while in area stores. What I've noticed is that fewer people are wearing masks these days. Maybe that's because 1) they think the coronavirus is over, or 2) wearing a mask is violation of their freedoms.
To me, wearing a mask is no different than using seat belts when in vehicles, or wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle. It's no big deal. Let me put it this way: given the choice of mask wearing or being strapped to a ventilator in a hospital, I'll gladly take the first option. Think about it.
Making A Splash Department: To quote the immortal words uttered on a memorable episode of "The Flintstones: "Everybody Into the PYOOOOL!!"
One more sign of attempts at a normal summer are the reopening of area outdoor swimming pools. Pools in Shenandoah, Sidney and Nebraska City are among those who opened their gates this past week for abbreviated seasons. Tight restrictions are in order. Some pools, for example, are not renting deck chairs--leaving it to patrons to bring their own. Also, hours are shorter in order to allow staff members to conduct thorough cleanings each day. Some pools may not allow people on slides or diving boards.
But, at least it gives area children and families something to do after being quarantined for the past few months.
Game Called Department: Another major reason for the jump in attendance at high school baseball and softball activities is that there's little going on in sports on the national scene. Sure, NASCAR and PGA activities are taking place, but without fans. And, yesterday's Belmont Stakes took place at an empty Belmont Park in New York.
At least the NBA and NHL are aiming at restarting their seasons with expanded playoff tournaments. It will be interesting to see what sort of resumption plans those leagues will concoct. For example: will playoff seedings be determined by teams playing a round of "Family Feud?"
Also this past week, Premier League soccer resumed its season in Great Britain. So, do you think Liverpool will hold on to win the championship, or will Manchester City, Chelsea or Man United catch them? And, what the bleep's happening with Arsenal or Aston Villa?
Yes, I'm trying to get acclimated to English football this summer, since there's no telling whether Major League Baseball will resume. Recent negotiations between the players and owners on a shortened season have taken a step forward, then two steps back. Don't hold your breath about having baseball this summer--MLB, minor leagues or otherwise.
Bottom line: if COVID-19 doesn't kill baseball this year, the players and owners will.
Pomp and Circumstances Department: The closing of schools back in March was rough on all students and teachers. For high school seniors, it meant that their K-12 education came to a sudden end. We've already written about the hardships seniors have faced this spring. Fortunately, some area school districts are making up for lost time, and are holding delayed live graduation ceremonies.
Clarinda High School, for example, holds its graduation ceremonies at 2 this afternoon at Cardinal Field. It's probably the last event in that stadium before a new sod playing surface is installed. Also, Essex High School holds its commence exercises next Sunday at 1:30 at Trojan Field. And, Shenandoah High School's ceremonies are tentatively scheduled for Sunday, July 19th (more information on that event later).
These ceremonies are taking place outdoors to prevent the possibility of spreading COVID-19. In the case of Clarinda's ceremonies, tickets were limited to six per graduate. Anyone without a ticket will not be admitted, and will have to watch the ceremonies on the Clarinda Community School District's Facebook page.
Still, it's gratifying to see members of the class of 2020 have their days in the sun--provided the weather holds out.
Early Warning Department: Speaking of the weather, things could get a bit rough this Sunday. As of this writing, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has most of KMAland in the slight risk category for severe storms.
At KMA, we'll be keeping our beady eyes on the situation, and will have information on the air and on-line if some big uglies develop this afternoon or evening. To quote the late, great Bette Davis: "fasten your seatbelts--it's going to be a bumpy night!"
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.