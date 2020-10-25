(Shenandoah) – Nine more days before the November 3rd general elections.
An election for the ages.
That sounds pretty dramatic. But, suffice to say, there’s a lot riding on the local, statewide and national races to be decided. From this reporter’s standpoint, there is so much to do and so little time to prepare for another historic evening. And, there’s a lot to write about this Sunday morning, so let’s get right to it…
Forum Rewind Department: Hope you enjoyed last Sunday’s forum on KMA featuring the candidates running in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. Thanks again to Ryan Matheny, Mark Brockmeyer and the rest of the staff for their work in pulling the forum off under extreme circumstances. And, a big thank you to the candidates and the campaigns for participating in the forum live in our studios in beautiful downtown Shenandoah under a different setting from 2018. COVID-19 has thrown a monkey wrench into every political event this year.
For the most part, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, former Congressman David Young and Libertarian Candidate Bryan Jack Holder performed well, and stuck to the format of answering questions, and addressing the issues, without any of the out-of-control verbal spats dominating other political events this year (but enough about the presidential debates!).
As the Wind Turbine Turns Department: It’s not a stretch to say the future of wind energy production is at stake in Page County this election. The question of whether to allow wind turbine construction has been hotly debated locally for more than a year. KMA News had had a ringside seat to the deliberations at recent board of supervisors meetings. And, the issue dominated our recent forum featuring the four candidates running for two spots on the county’s board of supervisors.
In order to examine the issue further, KMA News recently recorded a special forum via ZOOM featuring individuals on BOTH sides of the issue. You can hear that forum during the “AM in the AM” program Wednesday morning at 8:40. Of course, if you miss it, the forum’s video version—just like our previous ones—will be available on our website, kmaland.com, immediately afterwards.
If nothing else, these video forums prove one thing: I was the person who inspired the term “radio face.”
Sneak Preview Department: Let’s not forget that KMA’s election coverage has included our daily “Meet the Candidates” interviews on KMA’s “Morning Line” program, Monday through Friday mornings at 7:35. This week, we turn our attention to the race for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat, which could help decide control of the Senate.
Tune in Monday to hear Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield, On Tuesday, it’s Libertarian Candidate Rick Stewart in a pre-recorded interview. Wednesday’s segment features the Republican incumbent, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst. And, of course, we’ll have results of that race and others during our “Election Night in KMAland” coverage on—duh—Election Night, November 3rd.
As I indicated earlier, so much to do, so little time.
Woe Big Red Department: If this reporter wasn’t numb before yesterday, I am now. I have every right to be since, I’m a Husker fan AND a Los Angeles Dodger fan.
Granted, it’s hard to view Nebraska’s 52-to-17 loss to Ohio State as encouraging. Actually, the final score doesn’t tell the full story of the Huskers’ performance. For most of the first half, the Huskers stood toe-to-toe with Ohio State, only to be doomed by turnovers and penalties—especially those expletive-deleted targeting calls—in the second half.
Still, the offensive and defensive lines showed improved physicality, and the Big Red may have an effective one-two punch at quarterback with Adrian Martinez and Luke McCafferty. Time will tell whether Scott Frost and company are on the verge of returning the Husker football program to its past glory.
But, hey, it was great to see not only the Huskers, but Iowa and Iowa State in action Saturday—regardless of the results. Having college football on TV screens is one of the few signs of normalcy in this tumultuous year.
Dodger Blue-It Department: Then, there’s the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ahem. Last night’s heartbreaking loss to Tampa Bay in game four of the 2020 World Series looked too much like other postseason disasters for L.A. Once again, Dave Roberts made questionable managerial decisions—like taking Julio Urias out too soon in favor of another suspect relief pitcher. Like having Kenley Jansen as the closer in the ninth inning, despite the fact he’s been shaky at best in recent appearances.
The result: ex-Omaha Storm Chaser Brett Phillips (!!!), delivers a key hit, followed by bungling Dodger errors, giving the Rays the victory.
Though the series is tied at two games apiece as of this writing, it’s no doubt that Tampa Bay has the momentum and emotional edge. Don’t be surprised if the Dodgers lose the next two games, and see another World Series go down the drain.
If they somehow recover and win the series, I’ll be looking for a local restaurant that serves crow—grilled, instead of fried. If not, I have no reason to complain. After all, I’m also a Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Lakers fan.
Hey, I have to have something to be happy about from this year!
Rest in Peace Department: As I indicated earlier, sports has been a welcome reprieve from the harsh realities of 2020. In addition to nearly 230,000 deaths from COVID-19 in this country, alone, there are other reminders that life is short. Yours truly wishes to acknowledge two special individuals who passed away this past week.
Sid Hartman: a legendary figure in the Twin Cities, Hartman’s sports columns for the Minneapolis Star Tribune were a staple for decades. He was also a fixture on WCCO radio, providing interviews on Minnesota Twins’ pregame shows for many years. Hartman continued to work until his death of the age of 100 last week. We should all be so lucky.
Dave Hull: One of Los Angeles radio’s familiar voices, “the Hullabalooer” recently died at the age of 87. Working at several southern California stations for nearly five decades, Hull was most associated with KRLA in Pasadena in the 1960’s. Hull, along with fellow announcer Bob Eubanks (yes, THAT Bob Eubanks, the host of TV’s “Newlywed Game”) brought the Beatles to L.A. for concerts at the Hollywood Bowl and Dodger Stadium.
I met Dave while a student at Cal State L.A. I interviewed him as part of a 1984 article on the 20th anniversary of the Beatles’ arrival in the U.S. He was an engaging fellow with some hilarious stories. He will be missed.
Have a great week. Stay out of the snow that’s supposed to hit our area later today, and if you haven’t already, get out and vote. Don’t wait until the last minute to cast your ballot. It’s a lot easier to relax on Election Day, knowing you’ve fulfilled your civic duty.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessary those of this station, its management or its ownership.