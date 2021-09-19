(Shenandoah) – Having stayed up late to watch Iowa State demolish UNLV Saturday night, this week’s blog will be limited.
I will say this at the outset: it’s nice to see somebody win something in Las Vegas.
Anyway, on with the blogging…
Fabulous Forums Department: Hats off to the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah for sponsoring Thursday night’s Shenandoah School Board candidates’ forum at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Having organized similar forums in the past, I appreciate the time and effort involved. It will be interesting to see what develops out of the group’s next two forums for Shenandoah City Council candidates September 30th and the mayoral candidates October 14th. Both are at 6:30 p.m. at the auditorium.
Which brings me to this: Some people have asked whether KMA is holding candidates’ forums (don’t call them debates) as in year’s past. The answer is no. Frankly, the forum group’s decision to hold, well, forums precluded any attempt by KMA to host similar events. And, since they went to all the trouble of holding the forums, why duplicate the effort?
Rest assured, KMA News will provide ample coverage of races in Shenandoah and elsewhere in November 2nd general elections with our traditional “Meet the Candidates” series of interviews on the “Morning Line” program at 7:35 a.m., beginning September 27th. And, we’ll be on the scene to cover the two remaining candidates’ events.
But, I will NEVER apologize for our station’s work in organizing past forums for past municipal, county and congressional races. From the questions developed, to the format and – especially – the time constraints, KMA’s forums were professionally organized and produced.
Okay, I’ll stop there…
Star Trek Discovery Department: In addition to watching mass quantities of college football Sunday – and some games were better than others – this reporter eagerly watched the splashdown of the Inspiration 4 crew following a three-day space mission.
For those who didn’t follow this story, this mission featured the first all-civilian crew, meaning no professional astronauts were involved. Naturally, I was thankful that the crew returned home safely. And, the mission’s effort to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was noble. The fact that 29-year-old Hayley Arceneaux -- one of the hospital’s physician assistants -- was aboard the flight made it extra intriguing. And, she has something in common with my youngest daughter Anna, in that both battled cancer.
But, I can’t help thinking that this mission was just another publicity stunt. One of SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s stated purposes of the mission was to demonstrate that anyone can fly in space. In a sense, Musk is cheapening the role of the astronaut, or suggesting that sending professionally-trained pilots and scientists into space is irrelevant.
Secondly, by sending a civilian crew into space, Musk is stealing the thunder from his competitors who have launched space missions – if you want to call them that – within the past year. It’s easy to see the new space race involves Musk and other billionaires such as Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos. And, none of these individuals believe that the money spent in space can be better spent on earth.
Another point is that the entire Inspiration 4 effort felt more like a made-for-TV event than a space mission, from the multi-part series previewing the flight on Netflix, to the cheerleaders ERRRRRRR commentators on Musk’s SpaceX Youtube channel. How I long for the days of Walter Cronkite, Jules Bergman, Frank McGee and other REAL journalists anchoring space coverage.
My final contention is that having private firms handle spaceflights increases the potential for a major accident. Sorry, I’ll never believe that space is for everybody – just ask NASA. The loss of teacher Christa McAuliffe in the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster should have sent that message. And, I’m still uneasy about NASA putting its faith and trust in SpaceX and other companies in ferrying space crews into orbit. One must question whether Musk, Bezos and Branson are taking as many safety precautions as NASA on space missions.
Besides that, who would you rather have piloting a spaceship to the moon – Neil Armstrong or Joe Blow, the Jacuzzi salesman? Give me the bravery, skills and expertise of individuals like Peggy Whitson and Clayton Anderson over regular citizens any day.
Sure, Musk and company will no doubt land spaceships on the moon someday. I’ll be more impressed when they start paying their share in taxes.
Woah, Big Red! Department: Forgive me for droning on about my beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers in this blog. But, since taking pot shots at the Huskers seems to be the “in” thing to do around here, I thought I would respond.
Yes, I was disappointed that the Huskers lost to Oklahoma yesterday. But unlike the disastrous first game of the season against Illinois, Scott Frost’s crew actually demonstrated signs of improvement. Instead of being blown out like all the so-called experts in the media and even some alleged Husker fans had suggested, Nebraska actually demonstrated they could hang with a top-10 team. And, Adrian Martinez – who many fans have declared public enemy #1 – is having a monster year at quarterback, and almost single-handedly led the Big Red back against the Sooners. And, the defense is playing with reckless abandon. Eric Chinander’s Blackshirts are an ornery bunch this year.
Granted, the Huskers still have issues to address – the costly penalties, an offensive line that has yet to jell, the lack of a consistent running attack, and those agonizing missed field goals. But, I’ll offer these predictions: Nebraska will finish with an above-500 record, and will pull at least two major upsets this season. And, contrary to a Mikenac the Magnificent joke in a previous blog, the Huskers won’t be staying home this Christmas. A bowl appearance is in this team’s future.
And, let’s put all the nonsense about Scott Frost’s termination to rest. He will NOT be fired.
Other predictions: the Iowa Hawkeyes will not go undefeated this year. But, I still like the chances of both the Hawkeyes AND Cyclones playing in a major New Year’s Day bowl game. But, please, not against each other. One Iowa-Iowa State game a year is more than enough.
RIP, Norm Department: Sad to hear of the passing of Norm MacDonald this week. Norm’s musings as the “Weekend Update” anchor, plus his impressions of Burt Reynolds, Bob Dole and David Letterman gave viewers a reason to watch “Saturday Night Live” in the 1990’s. His dead-on caricature of Letterman was especially memorable. And, more than one “SNL” viewer was angered when he was fired from the program. Most recently, MacDonald was the voice of the shape-shifting Lieutenant Yaphit on “The Orville.”
His voice and his wit will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Norm. Say hi to John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Phil Hartman and Chris Farley for us.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.