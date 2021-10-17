(Shenandoah) – There’s lots of things to write about this Sunday morning.
Without any further ado, let’s get right to it:
Fabulous Forum Department: Kudos once again go out to the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah for organizing Thursday night’s Shenandoah Mayoral Candidates’ Forum. Events such as these are imperative in helping residents decide who should lead the city for the next four years. And, in listening to the candidates, you can tell there’s differences in background and experience between each of the eight – make that seven -- candidates.
A few suggestions to the forum folks: First of all, better screening of the questions asked of the candidates would have made for a smoother event (not to mention shorter). I know increased citizen involvement was the goal of accepting questions from the public. But, frankly, some of the questions were leading, and sounded as if they were written by individuals with some bone to pick with the city, or with an agenda.
Also, was it really necessary for us know where each mayoral candidate stood on feral cats?
And, some advice for future candidates: if you’re going to run for mayor, city council, county supervisor or any other office, be serious about it. Don’t go through the motions of circulating petitions to have your name placed on a ballot, only to withdraw. You’re wasting your time and everyone else’s.
I won’t name names.
Honorable Mention Department: In case you missed it, there’s a very special event happening in Clarinda Monday morning. Clarinda’s Lied Recreation Center is dedicating its wellness room in honor of Leona Rubin at 9:30. Regular patrons of the center know Leona is an institution at the facility. This reporter had the pleasure of interviewing her as part of a feature story in January of 2018. I was amazed at how Leona was teaching yoga and water aerobics classes well into her 80’s. Her story is inspiring, and her dedication to fitness helped her through some tough health challenges over the past several years.
She may not like being considered a legend, but the Leona Rubin Wellness Room is a well-deserved honor. All of us should hope to be active and alert when reaching our 80’s. (My only hope is that I’ll get past November 2nd in one piece).
Strike up the Band Department: Not only are the high school football, volleyball and cross country seasons winding down, but so is the marching band season. Though sports usually dominate the public’s attention regarding extracurricular activities, the kids who strut their stuff at halftime, and in various area parades deserve all the respect and support in the world. And, after many parades and competitions were canceled last year due to COVID-19, having the bands back in action this summer and fall was a welcome site. Yours truly sung the virtues of band kids in a previous blog a few years back.
Many of our area bands competed in Saturday’s State Marching Band Festival in Glenwood. Results of the competition from the Iowa High School Music Association’s website.
Woe Big Red Department: I’d like to write something about a great win for the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday.
I’d like to.
Unfortunately, like so many games over the past several years, the Huskers once again snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Just when you think Nebraska’s football program can drop any lower, the not-so-Big Red keeps finding new, creative and frustrating ways to lose games.
Saturday’s loss against Minnesota was, in many ways, a microcosm of Scott Frost’s tenure as coach. Maddeningly close loses due to untimely turnovers, horrible penalties and a lack of execution.
Also, yesterday’s loss to the Vermin was a reminder as to why this reporter is a lowly news grunt, and not good enough to be in sportscasting or sportswriting.
Remember a few weeks ago, when I predicted in this blog that the Huskers would finish with a winning record, and play in a bowl game. Well, it looks like Mike “Kiss of Death” Peterson strikes again. With a 3-5 record, and the gauntlet of games remaining against Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa, the prospects of a .500 record or above, or even a holiday bowl trip look bleak.
And, make no mistake about it: Husker fans are as tired of losing as I am about writing about it.
Oh, No Hawks! Department: Unfortunately, one of my predictions has come true: the Iowa Hawkeyes won’t finish undefeated this season. All the euphoria over last week’s victory over Penn State came crashing down with Saturday’s loss to Purdue.
Perhaps the most shocking aspect about the Hawkeyes’ loss was the turnovers. Kirk Ferentz-coached teams generally don’t beat themselves, and are well prepared for games. That wasn’t the case in yesterday’s game against the Boilermakers.
All is not lost: the Hawks still have an outside shot at the College Football Playoffs, and are still contenders for the Big 10 championship. But, Iowa can ill afford another stumble.
As for Iowa State fans, maybe this season isn’t turning out to be what you hoped, but don’t despair. There’s still plenty for the Cyclones to play for this season, including a decent bowl game. Things are still looking up in Ames (which is more than what I can say for Lincoln).
Pathetic Predictions Department: Having learned my lesson with the Huskers, I refuse to offer any predictions regarding the remainder of the Kansas City Chiefs’ season, or my beloved Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. No more jinxing teams.
SWITG Update Department: Can’t leave without mentioning the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group has another outstanding production in store. SWITG’s production of “The Rubber Room” takes place at the Park Playhouse’s Stan Orton Stage October 29th and 30th at 7:30 p.m. and October 31st at 2 p.m., then the following Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoon at the same times. Check the SWITG website for more information.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.