(Shenandoah) – Here’s some advice for those aspiring broadcasters thinking about writing a weekly blog: don’t procrastinate.
All week long, I thought about writing this blog before Sunday morning, in order to gather my thoughts, and get it out of the way early. All week, my intention was to not wait until Sunday morning to produce this weekly feature.
Well, so much for that idea. As often happens, Sunday arrived with yours truly scrambling to produce the blog. Once a procrastinator, always a procrastinator. In my defense, there’s been so much going on the area in recent days, Sunday morning was the most convenient time to blog.
After all, I took last Sunday morning off from blogging. Sorry if it wrecked your weekend, but after four straight Sundays of counting down the top 100 children’s television shows of all time, I needed to recover. Hey, even Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Machine crew need a vacation.
So, without any further ado, here’s some red hot takes and quick hits (gotta use those type of expressions so that I can be trendy):
Full Court Press Department: As I mentioned, it’s been a busy time in the KMA news department. A daily glance of kmaland.com is proof positive. Within the past few days, this reporter has been on the scene for coverage of Shenandoah’s traditional 9/11 ceremony, and the grand reopening of Tarkio College as Tarkio Technology Institute. And, Ryan Matheny has been one busy dude. Almost two weeks ago, Ryan was on hand for a spirited Page County Board of Supervisors meeting (they were having a little discussion over wind turbines when “The Jerry Springer Show” almost broke out). And, Ryan was in the courtroom for Tuesday’s sentencing of April Montello-Roberts, bringing an end to an extremely sad story.
And, a big shout-out to Austin McNorton’s coverage of Saturday’s Wabash Trace Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay. Even during a pandemic, some things never change: the sun rises in the east, sets in the west, and Cory Logsdon wins the men’s marathon.
That Empty Feeling Department: One thing’s for sure: the events of this past week made up for a strangely quiet Labor Day. I’ll admit to experiencing a feeling of emptiness—even boredom—in not having a Labor Day Parade to cover. I’m sure that same sensation will hit me later this month, as there’s no Shenfest Parade to cover.
Sports Department Department: Fortunately, the fall high school sports season is in full swing. Putting COVID-19 aside for just a moment, having kids back in action on football fields, volleyball courts and cross country trails is encouraging. It’s also sending a message: IF spectators, players and coaches alike take precautions like wearing face coverings, social distancing, hygiene and the like, and IF activities can continue without mass outbreaks, MAYBE, just maybe, sports and other activities can continue during this raging pandemic.
Bottom line: let’s keep our fingers crossed, and our masks on, so that the kids can play.
By The Way Department: Time to pass out some more kudos. We don’t usually blow our own horns here at KMA (besides, I was terrible playing the trumpet in junior high). But, from the bottom of my feet, I want to send a shout-out to our intrepid sports department for their coverage for the aforementioned sports activities—especially the Friday night high school football coverage. Listening to Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and the gallant team of reporters spread out over hither and yon has been extremely enjoyable, and has provided some much-needed normalcy in these crazy times. Extra bonuses are the games aired over kmaland.com via the KMA X-TREME.
By the way, you’re all doing a great job on Friday nights!
Public Health Department: While we’re passing out compliments, let me take this opportunity to express my appreciation to all the county public health administrators and workers, and all the emergency management coordinators in KMAland for their cooperation in covering COVID-19 over the past six months. And, a big thanks, especially, to all the doctors, workers, EMTs and other medical personnel who are trying to help the public through this ordeal. I’m truly amazed at what you’re doing, and I can’t imagine what it’s been like trying to steer the country through the worst pandemic in more than a century, and combating all the misinformation spewed out on the social media about coronavirus.
Hang in there, all public health and medical folks. We need you—now more than ever!!
Silly Season Department: So, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Iowa Hawkeyes and the rest of the Big 10 aren’t playing football this fall (though that may change after this week).
By looking at yesterday’s scores, someone needs to tell Iowa State and other Big 12 schools their seasons are still on.
Sneak Preview: Yes, it’s strange not having the Huskers to root for this fall. Among other things, it’s made me nostalgic for a time a half-century ago, when I fell in love with the Big Red. And, it’s all due to a certain radio voice booming across the airwaves on fall Saturdays across Nebraska. And, that voice will be the subject of next week’s Sunday morning blog.
Here’s a hint: do the words, “man, woman and child” mean anything to you?
