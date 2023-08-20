(Shenandoah) -- Well, so much for that vacation....
After a week off where I did a little bit of everything, it's time to resume my Sunday blog (don't jump up and down all at once), and write about--what else--a little bit about a lot of things.
Let's roll it.
Pray for L.A. Department: Normally, I don't ask for prayers in this blog, but at the outset, I'm asking for readers--all nine of you--to pray for a very special region. Namely, southern California and southern Nevada.
Regular readers of this weekly effort know how special this area is in my life. As I write this blog, Hurricane Hilary is making a dubious trek north off the Mexican coast, and is taking dead aim on San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties plus Nevada.
Current forecasts call for the hurricane to be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it comes ashore in SoCal. Still, L.A. and surrounding areas are under a tropical storm warning for the first time in history. Heavy rainfall and high winds are expected to hit the area. Beaches around L.A. and Orange County are already closed. Evacuation warnings were issued Saturday for Catalina Island, as well as some of the inland mountain areas near Los Angeles prone to flooding. Sports events are canceled (both the Dodgers and Angels played doubleheaders Saturday to avoid playing today).
Even tropical storm conditions can bring hellacious damage (as KMAland found out in the December 15th, 2021 derecho). And after 2011 and 2019, we can all relate to massive flooding--such as what could occur out there in this situation.
Right now, my thoughts are with my family members--whom I visited back in July--as well everyone else out there. My thoughts are also with some folks I know in the Las Vegas area--which I visited back in May of last year.
I'm concerned about all the locations around L.A. I visited last month--including those spotlighted on videos on my YouTube channel. Santa Monica Pier and all of the beach areas come to mind. How will Hilary impact these areas?
This weather calamity follows the devastating brush fires in Maui, and all the other disasters hitting the country this year. There's too many to mention. And, the storm is just the latest in a series of tragedies hitting the region. My adopted hometown of Monterey Park, California still bears the scars of February's mass shooting.
I know people here in the Midwest have a negative view of California, mainly because of political issues--Proposition 12, notwithstanding. But, chances are many KMAland residents have relatives or friends that live out there. And, something catastrophic happening in one part of the country usually affects our region (witness 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina).
This is no time for politics. It's a time for support for the West Coast. Please say a prayer today for Southern California and Nevada.
Our State Fair is a Great State Fair Department: So, what did I do on my vacation? In addition to the obligatory Kansas City Royals game--in which the Royals snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in a 6-4 loss to the Seattle Mariner--I made my annual sojourn to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. This was on Monday, where cooler-than-normal temperatures and even some rainfall blanketed the fairgrounds.
Actually, I was on a mission at the State Fair--besides just eating a corn dog. My trip was part of a two-part video series on my YouTube channel spotlighting the Top 10 Things to See and Do at the Iowa State Fair.
I know this is the last day of the fair, but I hope you check out both parts of the series--which could aid in planning for next year's trip. Part 1 is available here, while you can click on part 2 here.
Other video projects are in the works, including a preseason tour of the area surrounding Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, where a certain team in red plays. And, some news-related videos are coming up, as well (after all, I am a reporter!).
And, please like and subscribe to my channel, while you're at it (sorry--every good YouTuber needs to add that at the end!).
Entertainment Beat Department: A big tip of the hat to twins Mya and Zoe Young and the rest of the outstanding cast of the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group's production of "Double Trouble." Some great young talent combined with some of the usual local theatre suspects for a great show at the Rose Garden.
One more show is scheduled for this afternoon at 2. Tickets are $10 at the door. "Double Trouble" will help you stay out of the heat. And, besides, the NFL season doesn't start for a few more weeks, anyway.
Meanwhile, preparations are already underway for SWITG's next season. Auditions take place tonight and Monday night at 7 at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah for "Doublewide, Texas." Don and Martha Jackson direct this space shot, which is written by the same folks responsible for "The Rubber Room," and "Farce of Habit." Production dates are October 20-22 and 27-29 at the playhouse's Stan Orton Stage.
For more information on the 2023-24 season, check the SWITG website.
One More Thing: Word has it that Mikenac the Magnificent is busy trying to conjure up more answers to questions kept in hermetically-sealed envelopes. Don't say you haven't been warmed.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, it's management or its ownership.