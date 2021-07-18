(Shenandoah) – Well, there’s no sense in putting it off any longer. I’ll start with the bad news first.
This week’s blog is my last one – for the next two weeks, anyway.
After an extremely busy spring and summer – and with the prospects of an even more hectic fall beckoning, I will be taking a long-awaited vacation. It’s time to kick back and give the recorder, word processor and laptop a much-needed rest.
I realize this blog has been absent from kmaland.com’s Sunday morning web programming on some weekends over the last few months. And, I apologize for not writing a blog last Sunday. The main reason: I was actually writing news stories! What a novel concept!
Rest assured – and after I get some rest – I will be back with more blogs and fun stuff come August. Don’t say you weren’t warned.
Before I go, I do have a few things I want to talk about…
Show Stopper Department: Attending Friday night’s performance of the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group’s production of “Mamma Mia” was bittersweet. Readers of this website and blog know this show was on the launch pad at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah when COVID-19 put it on hold. And, this reporter was a cast member for its originally-scheduled performance in late March-early April of last year.
Alas, when practices finally resumed in June, I made the difficult decision of bowing out. With the increasing demands in the KMA News department, and yearly duty as the Shenandoah Fillies’ public address announcer, there’s no way I could fit in practices for the show in my schedule.
Besides, practicing for last year’s aborted run taught me one thing – I’m an old guy. Getting music notes and dance steps down for this moonshot was difficult. Bottom line: I found myself at a crossroads as to whether I truly belonged on the Park Playhouse stage.
But, hey, don’t feel sorry for me. Celebrate the people who were able to return and perform, for they are sensational. My heart is full for the outstanding talent that comprise the cast of “Mamma Mia.” And kudos for director Shawn Munsinger and others behind the scenes who had the patience and the resolve to finally pull this off.
You owe it to yourself to see this blockbuster presentation. Five more performances of “Mamma Mia” are scheduled for this afternoon at 2, then Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and next Sunday at 2 p.m. Seats were filling up fast, so don’t wait any longer to make reservations by calling the Park Playhouse box office at 712-246-1061.
Shop Talk Department: If you’ve been listening to KMA the last couple of weeks, you’ve no doubt noticed at least one new voice on the air – with another one coming.
Please join us in welcoming Ethan Hewett to the KMA staff. No stranger to KMAland, Ethan is a Red Oak native and recent graduate of Truman State University. In addition to his news contributions (which Ryan Matheny and I are excited about), Ethan will be helping the sports department, and in other areas. In fact, he’s already faced the gauntlet of county fair reports.
And, next month, KMA will welcome Carson Schubert to the airwaves. Carson comes to us from Vermillion, South Dakota, with roots in Rock Rapids. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 2020 with a degree in sports marketing and play-by-play experience. You’ll be hearing him handling many on-air duties.
Again, a big welcome to Ethan Hewett and Carson Schubert to the KMA constellation of air talents.
Tribute to Elijah Department: A big thank you goes out to Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer and others responsible for renaming the ball field north of the Wilson Aquatic Center in honor of Elijah Baldwin. From all accounts, Elijah was one of the kids you would want to coach in extracurricular activities, and was well-liked. He left us all too soon at the age of 13, and his passing in March of 2019 shocked the entire community. Not to be trivial, but I remember the day of his tragic accident very well. We were right in the thick of covering the Missouri River flooding when news of his accident hit.
Now, the small field where Elijah used to play bears his name. Hope you have a chance to check out the signs placed on the field’s backstops, and the plaques telling his story – with a message beautifully written by his parents. And, heed the words spoken by Tiemeyer during our interview Thursday afternoon:
"Live life like Elijah would have, with a heart full of love, and always having the right attitude to attack the day, and always giving your best."
Amen.
Summer of ’84 Department: Where were you in July, 1984? If you were alive back then, chances are you got caught up in some exciting sports activities happening during that fantastic summer.
Now, a new book is keeping the memories of that historic summer alive. “Glory Days: the Summer of 1984, and the 90 Days That Changed Sports and Culture Forever” by L. Jon Wertheim is a wonderful retrospective of that period, and reflects on event that changed sports in this country and the world forever.
Those events include:
--- The 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where the United States dominated in the absence of the Soviet Union and other Eastern-bloc countries.
--- The arrival of Michael Jordan, who led the U.S. men’s basketball team to an Olympic gold medal, then joined the Chicago Bulls and signed a major shoe endorsement contract that set the sports world on its heels.
--- The rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, and how the Celtics-Lakers showdown in the NBA finals boosted pro basketball’s popularity.
--- How the strange alliance between rock music and wrestling elevated the World Wrestling Federal into the mainstream of pop culture, and made Hulk Hogan a household name.
This reporter actually lived all of those moments in that fantastic summer, and looks forward to reading this book during his time off. I’ll share my own memories of the sports summer of 1984 when I return from vacation.
Enjoy the rest of July. Now, if you'll excuse me, SoCal calls…
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.