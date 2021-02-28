(Shenandoah) – You mean, it’s Sunday already? Yikes! It’s time to blog.
You’ll excuse me if this week’s blogging effort is a bit tardy, and maybe lacking the complete effort I put into other blogs. But, hey, after all, it is the weekend, isn’t it? Besides, with another busy week facing this reporter, you need to know when to relax. Still, we’ll touch on a few things this week…
Legislative Coffee Department: It almost felt like old times Saturday morning. Almost.
After nearly a year without them, legislative briefings were actually held in front of live people in Shenandoah and Clarinda Saturday. This reporter was in attendance at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association’s first legislative coffee of 2021. The fact that it was held in a different location was the first sign that these still aren’t normal times. Usually taking place at the Bricker Room of Shenandoah’s Public Safety Center, Saturday’s event was shifted to the basement of Shenandoah’s Old Armory – a bigger space that allowed for social distancing.
The new location wasn’t the only precaution taken because of COVID-19 (which, by the way, is still with us). Seats were carefully spaced out. Mask wearing was required at the event. And, I’m pleased to say that the vast majority of individuals in attendance wore face coverings. Both State Representative Cecil Dolecheck and State Senator Mark Costello wore masks before the briefing, but took them off to speak.
KMA News already published one story about one of the hot topics at the Shenandoah coffee – the contentious school voucher. Future stories will feature comments from Dolecheck and Costello on how lawmakers have conducted business at the Statehouse amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, and on an issue that hasn’t received much fanfare in this year’s session – the so-called bottle bill. Stay tuned.
Shameless Plug Department, Part I: Another big community event is coming to Shenandoah this week: The Shenandoah Community Forum for Revitalization is holding an in-person and ZOOM meeting Thursday evening at 7 at the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum at 800 West Sheridan Avenue. According to the forum’s Facebook page, the event features an overview of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association’s activities, as well as economic development efforts in the community. SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell is the main speaker.
Individuals attending in person must use the Maple Street entrance. Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged. Electronic attendees must register for the ZOOM coverage. ZOOM registration information is provided at the forum’s Facebook page.
Shameless Plug Department, Part II: After a year of dormancy due to COVID-19, there’s word that the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group is back in business. According to the SWITG Park Playhouse Facebook page, the venerable theatre organization plans numerous activities this spring and summer, including – at last! – the long-awaited production of “Mamma Mia,” scheduled for July 16th through the 18th, and July 23rd through the 25th.
Other scheduled events include a “Heroes and Villains Rose Garden Cabaret” May 21st through the 23rd, and 28th through the 30th, and a kids’ summer theatre camp in June.
Keep watching SWITG’s Facebook page and website for more details.
Shameless Kudos Department: Thanks and appreciation go out to KMA’s intrepid sports department. Virtually every night for the past couple months, Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder, Austin McNorton and company have traveled seemingly across the galaxy to cover activities along the Tournament Trail, and the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament, among other activities.
It’s tough enough to be grinding out coverage every single night. Trying to navigate the continuing pandemic has made it extra challenging for our team. But, I congratulate them for bringing our listeners all the action with their usual excellence.
And, there’s more coverage this week, with the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament, Missouri girls state basketball district action and boys substate basketball games. Check our sports calendar at kmaland.com for more information. Enjoy!
Ides of March Department: Monday is March 1st. Usually, the end of February is a reason to celebrate, because it means winter is winding down. And, a look at the extended forecast indicates high temperatures in the upper 40’s and 50’s this week. After the air-conditioned deep freeze that was February, the warmer temperatures to start the month are a welcome sign.
But, hold on…
This reporter well knows that major winter storms can still happen in March and April. And, anyone who remembers May 3rd, 2013 knows it can still snow in May. (Yikes!) Besides, the calamities of the past two Marches leave me with a feeling of trepidation as we enter March of this year.
Think about it: the Missouri River floods of 2019 began two years ago in March. COVID-19 struck in March of last year. What will happen in March, 2021? Beware the Ides of March, indeed!!
Oh, well, at least Major League Baseball’s spring training games begin today. You look for signs of hope wherever you can find it these days!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter at KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.