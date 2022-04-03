(Shenandoah) – So many things to write about this Sunday, with so little time.
Hence the need for a “potpourri” type blog on this first Sunday in April.
Let’s roll it…
Superintendent Shuffle Department: If you’ve been following KMA News recently, you know about the recent turn of events regarding area superintendent positions. Decisions on three positions were announced on Friday alone.
In case you missed it, Jeff Privia was named Friday as Chris Bergman’s successor as Clarinda’s school superintendent. Currently pre-K-5 principal in the Underwood School District, Privia previously served as an elementary behavior disorders teacher in the Fort Madison district. Also on Friday, Missouri Valley’s district announced Christi Gochenour as its new superintendent. Currently the secondary principal in the Logan-Magnolia Community School District, Gochenour has previously served as a school improvement and professional development consultant with Green Hills AEA and an adjunct professor at Morningside College.
And, the Green Hills Area Education Agency named its new chief administrator late in the week, as Dr. Jason Plourde was selected as Dr Lolli Haws successor. You could consider it a hiring from within, as Plourde presently is the AEA’s as the agency's executive director of universal services and supports.
As these positions are filled, others remain open. In checking the website of Grundmeyer Leader Services – the company that assisted both Clarinda and Missouri Valley in its superintendent search – a long list of positions remain vacant. And, with more post districts still recovering from a pandemic, and with increasing pressures from parents and legislators, alike, expect more openings in the future.
SIEF Celebration Department: You may have noticed this reporter preempted last Sunday’s blog with an actual news story – coverage of the Shenandoah Iowa Education Association’s Excellence in Education banquet. Hats off to SIEF for a fabulous evening, in which 25 current staff members in the district were honored for 25 years or more of education experience (including at least high school staffer I’m very familiar with). And, thanks to two Shenandoah High alums for great presentations – 1982 graduate Kyle Horn, recipient of the foundation’s first Alumnus of the Year Award, and 1976 SHS grad Scott Ginger, one of Nevada’s legendary high school speech and debate coaches.
A few kinks aside, it was a great night, and a great event to look forward to in the future.
Slap Happy Department: With all of the activities in the news going on, I must admit it: I really blew it.
Not only did I go to bed early last Sunday evening before the end of the Academy Awards, but also, I forgot to set the DVR, so that I could watch what I missed the next day.
Did anything happen with Will Smith and Chris Rock? I haven’t heard anything about them in the news in the past week.
Trade Talk Department: With blogs devoted to other subjects in recent weeks, we haven’t touched on the Kansas City Chiefs’ recently trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for picks in the 2022 and ’23 drafts. Then again, all of the chatter devoted to the trade on Twitter made up for it.
It remains to be seen as to who will benefit the most from this trade. I’ve already told more than one person not to expect the Chiefs to make the NFL playoffs – much less the Super Bowl -- this season. Granted, Kansas City signed other receivers before and after the trade. And having two number-one draft picks in the first round of this year’s draft – the numbers 29 and 30 picks – isn’t something to ignore.
Also, it’s questionable whether Hill was really serious about returning to K.C. With the trade, he returns to his home state as the highest-paid receiver in pro football history.
But, the fact is, none of the receivers on the Chiefs’ roster, nor any potential draft pick, make up for the loss of one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons. Even Patrick Mahomes may struggle without Hill as a target –and after last season, questions abound as to whether number 15 is still a top flight quarterback, or whether he will ever play in another Super Bowl (but then, what do the ESPN wags know?).
One thing is clear: It will be interesting to see how the trade pans out for both Hill and the Chiefs this coming season. And, all of the sudden, there’s a reason to watch….CACK!!….the NFL draft!
Heck, I might even set my DVR!
Play Ball Department: Let’s see, the college basketball final four is taking place this weekend. The Masters is next weekend. The NFL draft is happening later this month. Let’s see, what else is happening in the sports world…oh, yeah! Major League Baseball’s regular season starts Thursday.
Finally.
Usually, I get excited about the start of the baseball season. But this year, the excitement level isn’t there. Maybe it’s because the owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association took so long in reaching a collective bargaining agreement. Not only did the delay wipe out a good portion of spring training, it may have given many fans the mindset that the season wouldn’t happen at all – hence the lack of excitement.
I could devote an entire blog to the problems associated with baseball – and I may do so in the future. But, there’s no doubt that baseball is in trouble. And, the jury is still out as to whether any of the changes generated by the new CBA – including the long-awaited universal designated hitter and the expanded playoff format – will help the former national pastime recapture the public’s imagination.
Hopefully, at the very least, the hot dogs will still taste good at Kauffman Stadium this season.
One more and I’m out of here: I like Kansas over North Carolina in Monday’s NCAA men’s basketball championship. And, chalk up another championship for UCONN over South Carolina in tonight’s women’s hoops championship game.
If I’m wrong, hey, that means I should stick to news!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.