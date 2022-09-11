(Shenandoah) -- I rise this morning basking in the glow of a wonderful event last night in Shenandoah.
Other things on my mind: some anniversaries--both somber and happy.
Yes, it's another potpourri-type blog this Sunday. Let's roll...
Lest We Forget Department: It's hard to believe it was 21 years ago today that the 9/11 attacks occurred. It's true that the date September 11, 2001 is synonymous with other dates in history--December 7, 1941, April 12, 1945, November 22, 1963, April 4 and June 5, 1968, January 28, 1986 and, yes, January 6, 2021.
Like anyone who was alive back then, the memories of that awful day are still fresh in my mind. I won't recapitulate where I was and what I was going on that day in 2001. A previous blog written on the 20th anniversary of the attacks took care of that. That blog is shared here.
And, in case you missed, KMA News aired a special program a year ago entitled "THAT Week In KMAland," featuring clips of our local coverage on that day, and beyond. The program is available here:
Hope you also caught our coverage of Friday's Patriots Day ceremony in Shenandoah. We even included a video version of the story on our website, kmaland.com (the final version can be found embedded in our webstory, and on our front page).
Happy Anniversary Department: September 11 is a special date for another, much happier reason: Today marks the 30th anniversary of my first date with my wife Mary. History will record our inaugural date took place at Creston's Pizza Hut, followed by the movie "Batman Returns" at the movie theater in Corning. I remember thinking that if this date--like so many of my previous excursions--failed to develop into something more, hey, at least I saw the latest Batman flick.
One year later, I commemorated the first anniversary of our first date by proposing. Thankfully, she said yes. Mary then said "I do" in June of 1994. Twenty-eight years, two daughters and a son-in-law later, history is still being written.
Thanks to my wife Mary for putting up with me all these years. All my love always.
Okay, enough of the sappy stuff. Onward...
SWITG Propaganda Department: Hope you have a chance to read this reporter's recap of last night's gala Southwest Iowa Theatre Group annual meeting and awards banquet. All in all, it was a good time had by all--especially those fortunate enough to be recognized for their talents with SWITG's acting awards. A big congratulations to all of them, and everybody involved in the theatre group over the past several years--especially those who kept SWITG going during the COVID-19-induced shutdown two years ago.
You probably noticed this reporter can't be objective about SWITG. Having appeared in 22 previous stage productions--with another one on the way--the activities at the Park Playhouse have become a big part of my life over the past two decades. And, some of the people sharing the stage with me in those productions have become surrogate family members. But, it would terribly remiss of me not to mention that there's a lot list of other theatre organizations in KMAland too numerous to mention. Their exploits deserve support, as well. That's why it's important for residents to attend local productions in order to keep theatre in our region alive.
SWITG Board President Julie Murren summed it up best: “Right here in southwest Iowa, there is an amazing amount of talent. You know, all of our actors and our directors, they all have something different to bring to the table. And, you might just discover somebody has a talent you never knew they had. You might your dentist get up there on the stage. You might see the teacher you had in school get up on stage. And, you might get up there, yourself.”
Which brings to mind a shameless plug: yours truly is among the cast members of SWITG's first production of the 2022-23 season, "Farce of Habit." I play Huddle Fisk in this comedic romp--and I do mean romp. I'm joined by a great cast, and we're all in great hands with Don and Martha Jackson at the helm as directors.
"Farce of Habit" takes the SWITG stage the last two weekends in October. Check the theatre group's website for more details.
Woe Big Red Department: Another reason I enjoyed attending last night's SWITG banquet: I missed out on watching the Nebraska-Georgia Southern game. Which leads me to our next subject:
I have only one thing to say about Nebraska's recent football misfortunes:
How 'bout those L.A. Dodgers!!
Just when you think the Huskers have hit rock bottom over the past decade or so, things get even worse. And, last night's 45-42 loss to the Eagles, an FCS Sunbelt Conference team, may be more than what most Big Red fans--including yours truly--can endure. Certainly, it looks bleak for Scott Frost's tenure as head coach. All of the excitement and promise of a Husker renaissance in college football under Frost's administration have evaporated with one losing season--and one close loss--after another.
This Husker fan feels no anger toward Scott Frost--I've always liked him as a coach and as a human being. Besides, there's plenty of angst being spewed out on the social media. Lord, how did we go ballistic over sports coaches and teams before Facebook or Twitter? But, I can't deny that the question as to whether Frost will be fired is not if, but when. The even bigger question is whether Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts will wait until the end of the season to terminate him, or do it in the middle of the season. My thinking is that Alberts won't wait until the Huskers enter the remainder of the Big 10 portion of the schedule--with the very real prospect of the vaunted sellout streak ending in a few weeks.
And if Frost is let go, then what? Who will serve as interim head coach? And, will an interim coach become head coach (notice I didn't say permanent) next season, or will another hunt for a new coach begin? And, who would want the job after so many coaches have come and gone since Frank Solich's termination in 2003 (which was--and still is--a huge mistake)?
One thing is clear: there's a group of people who are licking their chops over the downfall of Nebraska football: the Husker haters out there. Make no mistake about it: these venom-spewing individuals have been loud and obnoxious about Nebraska's misfortunes. Suffice to say, a vast majority of the Husker haters are Iowa or Iowa State fans.
Here's a word of advice for Hawkeye or Cyclone fans: instead of taking potshots at the Huskers, sweep off your own doorstep. Be more concerned about YOUR teams. The Cyclones' 10-7 win over the Hawkeyes in yesterday's annual statewide matchup was hardly a thing of beauty. Iowa has so many issues right now--the greatest of which is the inability to mount a scoring drive. And though the Cyclones are 2-0, and the win over the Hawkeyes is a great cause for celebration, the meat of the schedule awaits Matt Campbell and company. We shall see what happens.
Besides, Nebraska's football program is hardly the only major program in a state of crisis. How would you like to be a Notre Dame or Texas A&M fan today?
WHOA Big Red Department: On a positive note, a big high-five to Coach John Cook and the Huskers' awesome women's volleyball team. The big five-set win over Creighton set shockwaves througout the local sports world this week. First, it fortified Nebraska's stake as being the number-one college volleyball squad in the country. Secondly, the crowd of more than 15,000 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha set the national volleyball regular-season attendance record.
If anything, the Huskers volleyball success has taken some the sting away from the football team's issues--some of them, anyway, Regardless of how the Huskers volleyball team finishes this season, they are an absolute joy to behold.
Love for Waverle Department: Lastly in today's blog, I want to send a big shoutout--and hug--to a colleague battling a major health issue: KETV news reporter/anchor Waverle Monroe.
I had the great pleasure of meeting Waverle more a year ago at the groundbreaking ceremony for Hamburg's Ditch 6 levee expansion. In case you're not aware of her situation, Waverle was diagnosed with cancer a few months back. She recently returned to the KETV anchor desk after a hospital stay, and is undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Of course, this caused her hair to fall out. Waverle remedied this situation by shaving her head.
Battling cancer is tough enough. Unfortunately, Waverle's decision to go bald provoked a handful of hateful emails and letters from misguided individuals not happy to see a bald woman on television. Waverle tweeted about this situation Saturday, saying "these messages tear me up inside."
How well I relate.
Let me say this: for every nasty note Waverle receives, let there be triple--or better yet, quadruple--the amount of prayers, love and support for Waverle during her plight. Bottom line: this sweet, wonderful young lady deserves all of KMAland's support.
If anything, she's testament to the phrase, "bald is beautiful." In so many, many ways.
