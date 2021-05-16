(Shenandoah) – Here I sit in Media Central Shenandoah (my basement) on this Sunday morning, in the second day of my week-long vacation.
So what I am doing? Blogging, of course. I know, I know. This is the sort of thing that earns you the “workaholic” tag. But, since I blew last week’s blog off, I felt I owed it to our readers (all three of you) to put forth some sort of effort.
With a number of topics dancing around my feeble brain, this calls for one of my “grab bag” blogs, covering a potpourri of topics in one handy-dandy writing.
So, let’s roll….
Slacker Sunday Department: So, why didn’t I blog last Sunday? Simple. Since it was Mother’s Day, I was spending it with my wife and younger daughter. It provided a much-needed break from my regular routine. As it turned out, it was a valuable respite, as week that followed was grueling.
Let’s see, there was the Shenandoah School Board meeting and the Shenandoah Police Walk Monday evening, the Shenandoah City Council Tuesday evening, the Clarinda Police Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, and – last but not least – that, ah-hem, interesting Clarinda School Board meeting late in the day.
Other than that, it was just another week at the office.
Fortunately, Ryan Matheny has done a stellar job of covering the latest exploits of the Page County Board of Supervisors. And, as you’ve heard and read, there’s been a lot of material coming out the Page County Courthouse’s Page Room. And no doubt, there’s more on the way. Keep your chin straps buckled, and stay tuned.
Kiss of Death Department: As reported on KMA Friday, Shenandoah High School planned to hold today’s graduation ceremonies outdoors at Mustang Field at 2:30 p.m. So, it came as no surprise that the high school announced Saturday that the ceremonies were being moved indoors to the high school gym.
Once again, a reminder: KMA has NO control over the weather. We get our forecasts from the National Weather Service and the good folks at Weatherology. Thus, we have to endure the elements – rain, sleet, snow, thunderstorms, tornadoes, floods, derechos – just like you do.
No doubt some seniors and parents are disappointed that the festivities were shifted to the gym. But, given the forecasts for rain today, it’s the right move.
Besides, this reminds me of this reporter’s graduation day at Fremont High School on May 18th, 1981. That’s right, Tuesday is my 40th anniversary of my high school graduation. Those commencement exercises were shifted from Memorial Field in Fremont to Hopkins Gym at Midland College (now Midland University) because of cold, wet weather that weekend. The memories of that graduation, and my senior year in high school, is the subject of a future blog two weeks from now. (No blog next week – after all, I am on vacation).
Weather aside, my heartiest congratulations to all KMAland graduates, wherever you are, for not only making it through high school or college, but doing so under extreme circumstances.
Remembering the Mamba Department: Speaking of pomp and circumstances, the NBA finally got around to inducting its Hall of Fame class of 2020 Saturday. And, what a ceremony it was, with the late, great Kobe Bryant joining Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett in the hall.
Of course, the ceremony’s most emotional moment was Vanessa Bryant’s acceptance speech for her late husband.
I wasn’t crying – you were crying.
NBA All-Peterson Team: For what it’s worth, and without any fanfare, here are the players making the NBA’s All Mike Peterson Team. Fifteen players were grouped into the top three teams, topped off with my top pro basketball coaches and announcers. Again, I stress these are my personal favorites. You may your own all-time team. I have mine:
1st Team: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James.
2nd Team: Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Jerry West, Scottie Pippen.
3rd Team: Shaquille O’Neal, (Big Game) James Worthy, Steph Curry, Charles Barkley, Elgin Baylor.
Coaches: Phil Jackson, Pat Riley
Broadcasters: Chick Hearn, Marv Albert
As you could expect, my all-time squad was heavy on former and current Lakers, and – expect for Larry Bird – without former Boston Celtics. Not that I have any hard feelings, or anything. Heh, heh, heh.
Viewing Tip Department: Hope you have a chance to watch CNN’s outstanding miniseries, “The Story of Late Night,” Sundays at 8 p.m. Delayed from airing for a year because of COVID-19, this series is a fascinating look at the late night TV genre. For the past two Sundays, the series has focused on the early days of “The Tonight Show,” and its first three hosts – Steve Allen, Jack Paar and Johnny Carson. Tonight’s program is expected to cover the emergence of David Letterman. Many people still believe Letterman should have succeeded Carson as “The Tonight Show’s” host, instead of Jay Leno. It will be interesting to see how the series handles that controversy.
‘Tis the Season Department: Congratulations to all KMAland high school athletes who advanced into state competition the past two weeks. Considering last year’s spring sports were wiped out by you-know-what, making it to state no doubt has extra meetings.
Be sure to listen to KMA Sports and check the sports stories online at kmaland.com, as our intrepid sports department covers all the excitement of state competition. (How’s that for a shameless plug?)
Even as spring sports are winding down, summer baseball and softball practices are already underway. That means double duty for yours truly, as I will return for an eighth season as public address announcer for Shenandoah High School softball’s home varsity games at Bob “Lucky” Folden Field. And, since we’re also in severe weather season, this was a public service announcement. Namely, I don’t want citizens to confuse my voice with the sound of a civil defense siren.
RIP Department: I lost another of my broadcasting heroes this week.
You may not associate the name Jay Barbree with Walter Cronkite, Chet Huntley, David Brinkley, Tom Brokaw, Peter Jennings another legends of broadcast journalism. But, his name belongs with them. Barbree’s extraordinary career ended with his death Friday at the age of 87.
Barbree spent nearly 60 years with NBC News, both radio and television. Most of that time, he covered one subject: the U.S. space program. In fact, Barbree covered every manned American space flight through Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Skylab and the Space Shuttle. Barbree had a ringside seat in witnessing many American space achievements, including the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969. And, he was there to cover the tragedies. Barbree was the first to report the cause of the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion in 1986.
In the early years, Barbree was a friend and confidant of many of the first astronauts. In his book, “Live From Cape Canaveral: Covering the Space Race from Sputnik to Today,” Barbree recalled that Gus Grissom begged him to report on problems with the Apollo 1 spacecraft during testing (Grissom was so disgusted, he even hung a lemon on a flight simulator). Network brass passed on Barbree’s requests to cover the issues with the capsule. Those issues turned out to be real, as Grissom and two other astronauts perished in a fire in their spacecraft in January, 1967.
Barbree also wrote other books about the space program, including “Moonshot.” Considering the lack of media coverage space exploits have received over the past several years, having at least one person still covering the program was reassuring.
You’ll never find anyone more dedicated at his craft than Jay Barbree. Now, he’s truly exploring the heavens. May he rest in peace.
Closing Thought: Considering the events of the past week, ending this week’s blog with this quote seems appropriate:
“If we cannot learn to live together in this country, I don’t know how in Hell’s sake that we’re going to learn to live with anyone in this world.”
--- Johnny Carson, 1968.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.