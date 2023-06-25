(Shenandoah) – Admittedly, I haven’t done a blog like this for a while.
You know, the obligatory “potpourri” blog I churn out when my feeble brain can’t come up with a main topic. Such is one of those situations. And, with a million things to do this Sunday, and with preparations continuing for a much-needed vacation (and with Mikenac the Magnificent working on divining more answers from hermetically-sealed envelopes), now is the perfect time for this blog format.
So, without further ado, let’s roll it…
Shameless Stage Plugs Department: In case you haven’t noticed lately, KMAland is chock full of outstanding theatre talent. Witness some of the area’s stage productions over the past few months:
---The Southwest Iowa Theatre Group’s production of “Grease” in late May and early June was a smash hit, fortified by some fantastic young talent.
---SWITG’s next production, “Forever Plaid,” promises to be another blockbuster in July. KMA alum Dean Adkins directs this musical, aided by assistant director Shawn Munsinger. Check the SWITG website for more details.
---Speaking of blockbusters, hats off to the Wilson Performing Arts Center’s production of “Crazy for You” which wrapped up its successful run earlier this month. KMA’s own Ethan Hewett was a cast member in this stellar production.
---Also wrapping up this weekend is the Liberty Theater’s production of “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” in Rock Port.
---Big shoutout to the cast of the Grist Mills’ “The Ever After” which took the McCready Theatre stage this weekend.
---Ironically enough, preparations continue for the Mills Masquers’ rendition of “The Addams Family” slated for production in Glenwood in late July-early August.
---And, would you believe a junior version of “The Addams Family” is on tap for SWITG’s youth theatre camp taking place July 31st-August 4th? Again, check the SWITG website for more info.
---As Lurch would say, “YOUUUU RAAAANNNNG?”
---Finally, there’s “Double Trouble” in store at the SWITG Rose Garden stage in August, as incoming twin Shenandoah High freshmen Mya and Zoe Young present this musical version of “The Parent Trap.”
Other than all this, nothing much going on in KMAland stage productions this summer.
More Kudos Department: In addition to his theatre antics, we all know Ethan Hewett is an outstanding news anchor, reporter. As his co-worker, I want to extend my appreciation to Ethan for his outstanding coverage of the Page County Board of Supervisors’ recent antics. ‘Nuff said on that topic.
Thank You Fillies Department: Monday night’s varsity softball doubleheader against Harlan wraps up another season for this reporter as public address announcer for Shenandoah High’s varsity softball team. Win or lose, I have enjoyed another year as being “the Voice of the Fillies,” and it’s a pleasure and an honor to watch these young ladies in action.
Hats off to the Fillies, Head Coach Aaron Burdorf, assistant coaches Bill Flowers and Cayley Lorimor, and Shenandoah Assistant Principal/Activities Director/Transportation Director Jon Weinrich for all their help, and for tolerating my announcing for another season—especially when I make mistakes.
You know, like announcing Kassidy Stephens’ game when Caroline Rogers is up to bat. Or introducing 1st baseman Lynnae Green as the 3RD baseman. Stuff like that.
And, a big thank you to the special people keeping me company in the Bob “Lucky” Folden Field booth—my daughter Anna, who runs the scoreboard (when she’s paying attention), and my wife Mary, who serves as my spotter, secretary and statistician. She also keeps me in line, and corrects my goofs (Lord, have mercy on her!).
Also, a special congrats to #17 Jenna BURRRRRRdorf (a.k.a. Jenna Burdorf) for collecting the 100th hit of her illustrious career last week in a game at Creston.
She owes all to me—the Voice of the Fillies (insert laugh here).
Shameless Video Plugs Department: In addition to my regular news coverage, this reporter has been out and about across the region with various video projects.
You may have noticed I’ve been hanging out at various KMAland outdoor pools in recent weeks (and getting PAID for it!). Recent videos included in the KMAland Summer Pool Tour include stops at the Steinhart Aquatic Center in Nebraska City, and the Glenwood Aquatic Center. My next stop is Red Oak, where I had the pleasure of checking out the city’s three-year-old outdoor pool facility.
Keep checking kmaland.com for both the text and video versions of this story later this afternoon. Of course, all videos are available on my own Youtube page.
In addition to pools, I recently posted videos in my ballpark tour series, including stops at Target Field in Minneapolis for a Minnesota Twins game, and Charles Schwab Field in Omaha—the home of the College World Series. Coming soon: a tour of Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. Keeping checking my Youtube channel for more videos.
Norma Update: Speaking of Youtube, avid readers of this Sunday blog (all nine of you), have no doubt noticed less-than-subtle references to a certain Las Vegas Youtuber.
Suffice to say, Norma Geli left me star struck when meeting her while in Vegas last May. Indeed, it was Norma who inspired me into producing my own videos, and launching my own Youtube channel. Additionally, watching her videos has helped me take my mind off of other issues happening locally. Again, ‘nuff said.
My hunch is that there are other KMAland residents out there who appreciate her talents. Witness some of her outstanding videos on the ongoing activities and attractions in Las Vegas. This reporter particularly enjoys her 24-hour video series, in which she spends an entire day and night at a particular Vegas hotel. Assisting her in these videos is her friend, the lovely Lydia Penn (who also offers Las Vegas photo tours).
Norma’s most recent offering offers tips on how to stay cool while visiting Las Vegas. Some of these tips are applicable for enduring hot summers closer to home.
How sensational is Norma? She’s even caught the attention of my cat Bella, who regularly watches Norma’s weekly Vegas livestreams while sitting with me in Media Central Shenandoah, located in the basement of Stately Peterson Manor. Evidence submitted:
Currently, Norma’s channel stands at 137,000 subscribers. Let’s show some KMAland love for this wonderful young lady, and help her reach the major milestone of 150,000 subscribers before this summer is out. Please subscribe to Norma Geli's Youtube channel, as well as her Facebook and Instagram pages.
As Norma herself would say, “SHEEEEEESH what a plug!”
Happy Anniversary Department: Last, but certainly not least, I’m sending out a Happy Anniversary to my wife Mary on our 29th anniversary. Yes, she’s put up with me for nearly three decades. We have two wonderful daughters, a great son-in-law, and 29 years of memories to look back on.
Love you to the moon and back, Mare. Thanks for being my better half!!
Public Service Announcement: This wraps up this edition of my Sunday blog, which will be on hiatus for the next two weeks (don’t jump up and down all at once) while I’m on vacation.
So, if you’ll excuse me, southern California calling—not to mention Dodger dogs!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.