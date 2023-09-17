(Shenandoah) – One week later, it still doesn’t seem real.
Before we go another further, my apologies go out to the avid readers of this weekly blog – all nine of them – who no doubt noticed that it was MIA last Sunday.
And, full admission—the tone of this entire blog is self-indulgent, and not very modest.
Also, I’m sure some will complain that I’m shilling for certain local theatre organization again.
Tough Twinkies.
You see, this reporter was basking in the glow of a very special evening and an unexpected development.
Over the years, I’ve been very fortunate to be recognized for my work in broadcasting. Walls at both KMA and in Media Central Shenandoah downstairs at home are covered with plaques—awards garnered in the Iowa Broadcast News Association’s annual news contests. Of course, the motherlode of all awards was in 2011, when I received the IBNA’s Jack Shelley Award.
Well, ol’ Jack Shelley got some company last Saturday night.
I’m still flabbergasted over receiving the best supporting actor award for the 2022-23 season at last week’s Southwest Iowa Theatre Group Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet. I was honored and humbled to receive the award for my role as Huddle Fisk in last fall’s SWITG production of “Farce of Habit.”
There are so many people to thank for this award—chief among them co-directors Don and Martha Jackson for casting me in that role, and an outstanding cast that made every rehearsal a joy (and productions even more fun!).
I’m also proud to join other SWITG acting award recipients last Saturday night, including Mason Saner, best actor, Sophia Adkins, best actress, Kaitlyn Widger, best supporting actress and Annalise McIntosh, best bit performer. All of those performers won for their roles in “Grease”—which received the best show award. In fact, “Grease” director Shawn Munsinger (the sister I never had) received the production excellence award, while Marj Schierkolk received the SWITG service award for all the terrific work she does with building sets, stage managing and whatever else she does for local theatre.
And, one of SWITG’s legendary figures, Carolyn Steinbrink, received SWITG’s lifetime service award for all the support she’s provided our little theater over the years.
All in all, it was one of those nights everyone should have in their lives. Moreover, it gave me a chance to do something I’ve always wanted to do – and will repeat today: tell all the people involved with SWITG how much I love and appreciate them.
Upon his retirement as longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the late, great Vin Scully sent this message to his audience: “I’ve needed you more than you needed me.” That’s certainly applicable in my case when it comes to SWITG.
When my family and I came to Shenandoah nearly 24 years ago, I sorely needed an outlet away from KMA. Fortunately, a strong local theatre organization was waiting for me. And, my life is so much better for it.
Involvement in 25 area productions – 23 with SWITG, two more with Clarinda Community Theatre – created a lot of great memories, and forged relationships. Some of the people I shared the stage with became surrogate family members. And, I still call some of my fellow cast mates by their character names (Mrs. Piper, My Amazing Grace, Rosalie – you know who you are!).
To any former cast mate or director of any show I’ve been involved with – God bless you. Thank you for putting up with me and my meager talents. Yes, I needed you. More than you’ll never know.
Thanks also to my wife Mary, who likes having me involved in plays so that I can escape the basement. Thanks to my daughters—particularly my daughter Abby, who shared the stage with me in certain productions. Thanks also to family members who traveled great distances over the years to sample my stage endeavors.
And, this love letter would not be complete if I didn’t thank the SWITG Nation -- the strong group of stalwarts that pack the playhouse’s 150 seats for each production.
To make a long story short, for years I’ve questioned whether my talents measured up to the others taking that stage in Sportsman’s Park, and whether I truly belonged.
That questioned was answered in Clarinda September 9th, 2023. I have the theatre’s patrons to thank for their tremendous support.
Now that I have a best supporting actor trophy under my belt, it’s back to work on another production. Next month, you’ll see me portray Haywood Sloggett in “Doublewide, Texas” – SWITG’s first production of the 2023-24 season. And, I’m delighted to share the stage with a great cast of performers – including some I lovingly call “the usual suspects.”
“Doublewide, Texas” is co-directed by Don and Martha Jackson, and is written by the same people responsible for “Farce of Habit.” Don’t say you weren’t warned! Check the SWITG website for more info on next month’s production.
So, thanks to everyone for a memorable evening, and for supporting me in my theatre endeavors. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some lines I need to study.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.