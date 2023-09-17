KMA's Mike Peterson (top row right) was among those receiving awards at the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group's Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet in Clarinda September 9th. Other recipients were, bottom row left to right: Marj Schierkolk, service award winner, Annaliese McIntosh, best bit performer, Carolyn Steinbrink, lifetime service award. Top row, left to right: Mason Saner, best actor, Shawn Munsinger, production excellence award, Kaitlyn Widger, best supporting actress, Sophia Adkins, best actress, and Mike Peterson, best supporting actor.