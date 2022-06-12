(Shenandoah) -- From time to time in this weekly attempt at blogging, this reporter likes to give you some inside baseball on KMA's local news coverage.
And, boy, wait until you read what happened to us this week!
If you're like me--and God help you if you are--you're watching a lot of television programs on livestreaming services these days. One of the services subscribed to in the Peterson domicile is Netflix. And, the title of one of its most popular programs best describes Iowa Primary Night in KMAland Tuesday evening:
"Stranger Things."
Viewers who binge-watch that program know of "the Upside Down," the alternate universe full of scary creatures serving as the main characters' bane of existence. Well, some of us here at KMA spent a night in the "Upside Down" Tuesday evening. And, not even Eleven, Mike, Will, Sheriff Hopper or any other resident of Hawkins, Indiana ever faced the double challenge of juggling primary election coverage with severe storms updates.
Frankly, Tuesday night was all four seasons of "Stranger Things" in one night. With a little bit of "Squid Games" thrown in for good measure.
Coming into June 7, all eyes were on a slew of local supervisor's races that had captured local residents' imagination. By now, you know which ones I'm referring to. But, one hour before the polls closed, attention quickly shifted to the weather situation, as the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a good portion of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. That was followed by one severe thunderstorm warning after another--and some major tornado warnings.
National Weather Service officials constantly remind us that tornadoes often develop out of strong thunderstorms. Such was the case Tuesday evening, when a tornado touched down in Adair County, then made its way to Union County. If you've kept track of severe storm events over the past few years, you know that Creston and Union County have been hot spots for storm activity and damage. That was the story again on Tuesday night, when high winds stomped on my old stomping grounds, causing widespread tree and some structure destruction.
How bad was it? You know it was bad when Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Jo Ann Duckworth called it the worst damage since the 2012 tornado that ran amuck along Townline Road. That happened the same night a similar twister wreaked havoc in Thurman.
Shortly after the first warnings were issued, KMA sprung into action, as Trevor Maeder and yours truly took the air to inform listeners of the developing weather situation. Meanwhile, the ever-capable Ethan Hewett commanded the computer, publishing weather bulletins--and later election results--on kmaland.com. Of course, Weatherology also provided great assistance--issuing reports at times when we needed breaks.
Our weather coverage continued past the 8 o'clock hour--when polls across Iowa closed. And--sounding like a rock and roll disc jockey here--the hits just kept on coming. Weather warnings were still frequent when the first primary results were released shortly after 8:30 or so. As often happens, it seems like the results came in--you guessed it--all at once! Thus began a couple hours of doubleheader action--severe weather reports combined with election coverage.
As if the situation wasn't challenging already, a press release arrived in our email at around 9:40 p.m. indicating possible trouble: Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen announced her intent to request to conduct an administrative recount "of all races in all precincts" as a result of a technical glitch involving the county's voting machines. In the release, Wellhausen stated the Iowa Secretary of State's Office reported issues with the Unisyn voting equipment, including multiple instances of paper jams when voters inserted ballots into the tabulator. (And I thought I was the only person ever to deal with paper jams!) Furthermore, she indicated this caused the number on the tabulator to increase and lead to the appearance that more ballots were cast than voters who signed a declaration of eligibility. As it turned out, other KMAland counties experienced that same voting machine glitch.
In the back of my head, I could hear the voice of the late Dick Enberg saying, "Oh, my!"
Despite the continuing siege of weather alerts and election information--and not knowing what impact the voting machine glitch would have on final results--our intrepid crew soldiered on. Trevor Maeder was truly a Man of Action--handling weather information at times while I concentrated on primary results and interviews of victorious candidates. And, Ethan Hewett was a wunderkind, quickly posting weather and election info--even helping with some of the interviews. Talk about your multitasking!
After about 4 1/2 hours, things quieted down. Most of the severe weather threat diminished by 11:30 p.m. And, by that time, all of the major races had been decided. But, was it time for us at KMA to relax, or maybe think about going to bed?
Are you kidding?
It's about that time when the REAL work began--the painstaking process of preparing news stories recapping the primary results for both the website and our morning newscasts. Not until 2 a.m. Wednesday did I finally call it a night--or a late night, or morning, or whatever it was--and head home for what turned out to be more a catnap than a good night's sleep. (It was a catnap because Bella the Cat decided to sit on me.) Short night notwithstanding, Trevor, Ethan and I were back at the Mother Ship early Wednesday morning to work our, uh, usual hours.
It was mid-morning when Wellhausen announced at Wednesday's special supervisors meeting that the voting machine issue would not greatly impact the results of Page County's election races.
Whew! Crisis averted--at least in Page County. This old news grunt wanted to do a back flip. But, I didn't, because after all, I am old.
In reflecting on a Night in the Upside Down, certain conclusions come to the forefront. At times of severe duress, you need to keep your wits about you, and concentrate on the situation. I like to think we here at KMA answered the challenge in a strong way Tuesday night. Thus, I'm very proud of our efforts in reporting the weather-election doubleheader. And, I'll gladly stand by the work our station did.
Was it perfect? No. But, except for missing interviews with certain winning candidates Tuesday night, I have few, if any, regrets. In this era of instant gratification, our little group proved that local radio--and, especially, local radio news departments--are still relevant and important.
But, if Tuesday's events were Season 4, Volume 1, KMAland was due for Volume 2 later in the week. Sometime Wednesday morning, I remember telling Ethan, Trevor and the rest of the KMA bunch, "Let's not do anything like Tuesday night again."
Spoke too soon.
Four days later, Ethan and I were back on the KMA airwaves, with reports of storm activity in our area late Saturday afternoon and evening. Fortunately, the reports of damage in this area have been few and far between. Saturday's events demonstrated that we're in a volatile time of the year for severe weather.
So, keep your eyes and ears focused on the latest forecasts. After all, "Stranger Things" can happen--and severe storms can develop faster than you can say Millie Bobby Brown.
One more thing before I go: a big thank you to all of the county auditors, staff members and poll workers for their cooperation in disseminating election results to our audience. Special kudos go out to all the auditors dealing with the expletive-deleted voting machine issues Tuesday night. And, all the best to Stephanie Burke, who is stepping down as Montgomery County auditor at the end of this month to become a school business official-board secretary with the Stanton Community School District.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessary those of this station, its management or its ownership.