(Shenandoah) – This blog is dedicated to some special individuals who left this earth over the past couple of weeks.
One was well known locally. The other was better known in eastern Iowa, but made his way around the state, even in this area.
One excelled on stage, the other behind the camera or microphone. Both were VIPs and MVPs with two outstanding organizations. Both were even better people. Neither will be replaced.
And, they deserve to be remembered:
1. Tim Barr: In case you haven’t noticed, the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah has been a busy place in recent weeks. Three major Southwest Iowa Theatre Group productions have graced the Stan Orton Stage in the past three months: “Grease” in May, “Forever Plaid” last month, and the SWITG Theatre Camp production of “The Addams Family Young@part” this past weekend.
Tim Barr would have loved it.
One of SWITG’s most dedicated individuals in recent years, Barr died July 28th in Bridgeport, Nebraska after a lengthy battle with leukemia at the age of 68. For more than 40 years, Tim worked as a grade 2 water operator for the city of Shenandoah. Away from the water plant, SWITG was his true passion.
In one form or another, Tim was involved in virtually every theatre group production over the past decade. On stage, he was one of SWITG’s superstars, winning SWITG acting awards for best actor in 2013 and best supporting actor in 2018. When not on stage, he was active behind the scenes as a crew member or SWITG board member. Indeed, Tim was a SWITG service award winner for the 2012-13 season.
In the fall of 2016, Tim directed “Radio Suspense Theatre,” and took a chance by casting me as Morty Sparks, one of the lead roles in the play. Frankly, I’m not viewed as a strong lead actor, and other cast members were much more talented.
Whether I'm still viable as an actor or performer, or whether I will or should try out for another show is unclear. But one thing is clear: I could never measure up to Tim’s stature with SWITG, either on or off stage.
Audience members of “The Addams Family Jr.” will notice the special tribute placed on the set: Tim’s picture hangs on a wall – one previously used in the 2018 production of “It’s A Wonderful Life: the Musical.”
2. Cary J. Hahn: Over the three-and-a-half decades in Iowa broadcasting, I’ve had the great fortune of meeting some outstanding professionals. Sadly, some of my contemporaries have died in recent years: Jack Shelley, Grant Price, Mark Minnick, Phil Roberts, J.K. Martin, Dean Borg, Chuck Shockley, Joel Hermann and, of course, Ned Dermody.
On Friday, Cary J. Hahn joined that list.
Born in St. Charles, Missouri in 1947, Cary – or C.J. as his friends called him – began his broadcasting career with Armed Forces Radio and Television while in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He then worked at radio stations in Lincoln, Jefferson City and Kansas City, before entering TV News at KTVO in Ottumwa in 1979. Four years later, he joined KGAN-TV, Channel 2 in Cedar Rapids, where he became known as “the Iowa Traveler.” C.J. traveled all over the state, reporting on interesting people, places and events, solidifying his reputation as a master storyteller. After leaving Broadcast Park in 2008, he joined Cedar Rapids radio station KMRY as news director.
Cary was a staunch member of the Iowa Broadcast News Association (besides SWITG, it’s the other organization near and dear to my heart). In 2006, Cary’s name was etched among the legends of Iowa broadcast journalists when he received the IBNA’s highest honor – the Jack Shelley Award. Named after the late, great news director of WHO radio and TV, Shelley was regarded by many as the father of Iowa broadcast news. I’m proud to say I joined Cary and the other members of that distinguished group five years later.
No stranger to KMAland, Cary traveled to Clarinda for many years to emcee Glenn Miller Festival events. This reporter was on hand in 2001, when C.J. married his wife Jean -- the love of his life – at the festival’s opening ceremonies.
As you can tell, both Tim Barr and Cary J. Hahn were important individuals. To say that they will greatly missed is an understatement. But, Tim’s spirit will live on in every SWITG production. And, I know I’ll think of C.J. and all my other departed colleagues at future IBNA conventions.
I’ll think of Tim every time his beloved Cleveland Browns are playing on TV. And, watching the St. Louis Cardinals will invoke pleasant memories of Cary (though I don't think I'll ever recover from game 6 of the 1986 National League Championship Series).
What I regret is that I fell out of contact with both of them, and missed having one less conversation. In that same respect, I wish I could have one more moment with family members I’ve lost over the past 13 years – both of my parents, my mother and father-in-law, two of my brothers, a sister-in-law and two cousins.
Moral of the story: don’t be afraid to tell a friend or family member you love them, or tell someone who admire how important they are to you. Someday, it may be too late.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.